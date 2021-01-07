Beyer: ‘Congress must ensure Trump’s removal from office’

Eighth District Democratic Congressman Don Beyer today issued the following statement after violent insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

“Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy. I continue to support his impeachment and removal from office, and am looking carefully at new articles of impeachment being drafted and offered by my colleagues. Impeachment, however, would require the cooperation of Senate Republicans who have always protected Trump in the past. The 25th Amendment can only be invoked by the Vice President with the concurrence of the Cabinet.

“Congress must ensure Trump’s removal from office by the swiftest and surest method available: confirmation of the American people’s will as expressed in the 2020 election. I look forward to completing the certification of that election as soon as possible, and demand that my colleagues immediately drop their cynical, destructive, and antidemocratic efforts to overturn the election results which incited today’s attempts at violent insurrection. Democracy must and shall prevail.”

