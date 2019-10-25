Beyer comments on Ways And Means Committee passage of legislation to lower drug prices

Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 7:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08) comments after the House Committee on Ways and Means passed H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, earlier this week.

“When the American people elected Democrats to lead the House of Representatives, we promised to lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs. This week, we made critical progress to make good on that promise,” said Rep. Beyer. “H.R. 3 takes concrete steps to level the playing field for American consumers who continue to pay four times more than patients in other countries for the exact same drugs, and stops pharmaceutical companies from hiking up the costs of necessary and life-saving medications. I urge the rest of my House colleagues to take up and pass this landmark bill as soon as possible.”

In addition to H.R. 3, the House Committee on Ways and Means also passed H.R. 3398, which included Rep. Beyer’s bill to help expand the Health Profession Opportunity Grants program and create job opportunities in the healthcare industry.

Comments