Beyer calls for Ross resignation over NOAA threats

Published Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, 6:18 pm

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement after the New York Times reported Monday that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA officials in retaliation for weather reports which corrected false tweets sent by the President.

“Wilbur Ross must resign.

“His direct attacks on the scientists and federal employees, whom he threatened to fire for doing their jobs by accurately reporting the weather, are an embarrassing new low for a member of this Cabinet which has been historically venal and incompetent. As Commerce Secretary he has been one of the longest and most visible symbols of rampant corruption in the Trump Administration. He lied in order to manipulate the Census for political gain. He has been held in criminal contempt of Congress.

“Wilbur Ross does not deserve the trust of the American people or a place in the Cabinet and he should be dismissed immediately.”

Update: Monday, 7 p.m. A Department of Commerce spokesperson offered this response to the Don Beyer statement.

“The New York Times story is false. Secretary Ross did not threaten to fire any NOAA staff over forecasting and public statements about Hurricane Dorian.”

