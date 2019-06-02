Beverley Street Studio School to highlight Den Frumen, Eliza Williams Hoover, Terry Scholl

Beverley Street Studio School Gallery will host artists Den Frumen, Eliza Williams Hoover and Terry Scholl in an exhibit of recent paintings and sculptures. The exhibition will run from June 21st to August 4th.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be held on Friday, June 21st from 5:30-7:30 pm at the School’s Gallery at 22 West Beverley Street, Downtown Staunton. Both the evening reception and talk are free and open to the public.

In this exhibit, Frumen and Williams Hoover will display paintings that explore their creative journeys, while Scholl will show recent sculptures. All three artists have been long-time members of BSSS school absorbing the teachings of many different instructors while using their personal backgrounds to develop their unique style. After successful careers in education, the legal sector and the art world, they have all come to realize how necessary creating art is in their daily lives. Each one has been inspired and motivated by the instructors at BSSS who, they attest, have offered them solid guidance, constructive criticism and unfailing support.

Visit the Gallery during regular hours to view the exhibit: Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. The BSSS Gallery shares space with the Co-Art Gallery, both of which are free resources to our community.

