Beverley Street Studio School opens new show on Friday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Beverley Street Studio School will host Joan Elliott’s show, The Evolving Landscape, at its Gallery.

The exhibit opens on Friday, October 5th, at the school’s downtown gallery at 22 W. Beverley St., Downtown Staunton.

There will be a public reception from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm and an Artist’s Talk at 6 pm, both of which are free and open to the public.

Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-8pm, and Sunday 1pm-5pm.

The exhibit will be open until November 25th.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web