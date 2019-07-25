Beverley Street Studio School hosting new exhibit in August

Beverley Street Studio School Gallery will host artists Elizabeth Geiger and Martin Geiger’s Exhibit of recent paintings titled Inside/Outside. The exhibition will run from Aug. 9 to Sept 22.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be held on Friday, August 9th from 5:30-7:30 pm at the School’s Gallery at 22 West Beverley Street, Downtown Staunton. Artists Elizabeth Geiger and Martin Geiger will give a brief talk about their work at 6:00 pm. Both the evening reception and talk are free and open to the public.

In this exhibit, Elizabeth Geiger will display recent Still Life paintings, her current preferred genre. Elizabeth Geiger is a visual artist and art educator who holds a BA in Studio Art and a Master Degree in Teaching from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. She has been an instructor at BSSS since 2004, as well as a visiting artist at renowned Universities such as William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA as well as Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, in Philadelphia, PA. Elizabeth has also exhibited extensively throughout the United States, and received numerous awards for her work.

Her son, Martin Geiger will display recent paintings exploring his vision of light, space and how they all contribute to form an harmonious structure. Martin Geiger is a visual artist who holds a Certificate from Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, in Philadelphia, PA. He has already exhibited his work in VA, OH and PA, and has also been the recipient of many distinctive art awards. He will start teaching at Beverley Street Studio School in August 2019 by leading a figure drawing and painting workshop.

Visit the Gallery during regular hours to view the exhibit: Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. The BSSS Gallery shares space with the Co-Art Gallery, both of which are free resources to our community.

