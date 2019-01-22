Beverley Street Studio School Gallery opens new exhibit on Jan. 25

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Beverley Street Studio School Gallery will host Nan Covert’s Exhibit of recent paintings, Paint & Places: Dare County, NC. Highland County, VA. The Exhibition will run from Jan. 25 to March 10.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be held on Friday, Jan. 25th from 5:30-7:30 pm at the School’s Gallery at 22 West Beverley Street, Downtown Staunton. Artist Nan Covert will give a brief talk about her work at 6:00 pm. Evening reception and talk are free and open to the public.

Paint & Places: Dare County, NC. Highland County, VA is a collection of paintings representing landscapes specifically influenced by the mountainside hayfields of Highland County, VA, and the salt marches in Dare County, NC. Nan Covert offers the following statement for her work: “In these paintings, it seems evident and important that the line running across the top of the painting is a mountain crest, not just an abstract line, and the greenish trapezoids are not simply lovely asymmetrical geometric shapes but are also the planes of hayfields or salt marches”.

Nan has a Master of Fine Arts in painting from The University of North Carolina, Greensboro, North Carolina. She is a tenured Associate Professor of Art at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, VA, where she has been teaching and painting for the past 23 years. Nan has also exhibited extensively in North Carolina and Virginia.

Visit the Gallery during regular hours to view exhibit: Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am – 8:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. The BSSS Gallery shares space with the Co-Art Gallery, both of which are free resources to our community.