BetUS Promo Code: How to Get a $2500 Free Bonus
How does an exclusive $2500 sign-up bonus with BetUS sound? We have put together a quick guide for all you Augusta Free Press readers who are fans of sport, and of course, money!
Current BetUS Promo Code
|Bonus
|Bonus Description
|Promo Code
|Claim
|Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
|50% deposit match up to $1,000
|Use Promo Code: INSIDERS
|Claim bonus
How To Claim The BetUS Betting Offer
Follow these simple steps below, and once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $2500 in exclusive sign-up bonuses.
- Click here to sign up to BetUS
- Sign up by following the steps and create an account
- Make a qualifying deposit and bet (minimum deposit of $100)
- Receive your exclusive 125% sign-up bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $2500)
- 100% sports bonus + 25% casino bonus, up to $2,500, 10X rollover
How to Place a Bet With Your BetUS Free Bets
- Sign up to BetUS
- Go to the BetUS sportsbook section
- Click on your chosen selection.
- Place it!
BetUS have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to make use of, with an array of markets across various different sports.
There are hundreds of fantastic odds to spend your bonus on, as well as the ever-popular virtual casino games.
