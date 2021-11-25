Betting in New Jersey: How legal is it and what are the top sites on the market?

As Virginia set a record of $30.9 million for sports betting in September 2021, New Jersey’s milestone was over the top. An estimated $1.011 billion was wagered in September 2021, as revealed by Forbes, making a history of the first $1 billion revenue to be recorded in New Jersey in a single month. This represents a 35.1% increase from September 2020’s sports betting revenue that stood at $748.6 million.

With the fourth football season in NJ in full swing, it is easier to see why sports betting has grown exponentially, courtesy of NFL bets. The last four weeks of the football season saw a whopping 70.5 million transactions in NJ’s online gambling industry. This translates to 21.4% of the overall transactions in the United States in that period.

History of sports betting in New Jersey

New Jersey had tried to enact sports betting law in 2014, but the decision was thwarted by the 1992 federal law that prohibited online gambling throughout the USA except for Nevada. The law also directed all US states not to license any form of internet betting. However, the Supreme Court legalized sports betting in New Jersey on May 14, 2018, after revoking the 1992 rule and declaring it unconstitutional. Major sports leagues and the NCAA disputed this move by NJ Supreme Court, while the NBA supported it.

Phil Murphy signed the new sports betting law on June 11, 2018, putting to rest a seven-year battle to authorize gambling in the state. New Jersey became the first state to permit both online and offline casinos. Punters had already placed their first legal bets in the next three days, and the first bookies went live in August 2018. Dozens of online casinos and betting siteskicked off a few weeks later. Today, the Garden State leads in the US sports betting and is regarded as the new sports betting capital, as it paved the way for other states.

What are the top sites and apps on New Jersey’s sports betting market?

With hundreds of active internet bookies in New Jersey and more set to launch soon, it is not easy to pick the diamond in the rough. In general, players do always look for safe and trustworthy sites to place their bets on. Here is a great informative source of the best NJ online sportsbook betting app so players can enjoy the ultimate betting experience. The criteria for choosing are based on the quality of bonuses, diversity of sports covered, ease of navigation, live streaming capability, and customer support. A great sports betting platform includes all major sports from football, ice hockey, basketball, NASCAR, to Baseball.

Other exciting options are tennis, MMA, boxing, cricket, and Australian Rules football. A reliable sports betting app offers a wide array of markets and odds across each sports game. A good site consistently delivers attractive promotions year-round, from free bets for loyal customers to boosted odds parlays. Most NJ bookies give new players brilliant risk-free bets to boost their bankrolls. They also provide tons of premium content and comprehensive sports coverage.

Betting on reputable sports betting sites in NJ comes with a wide array of benefits. For one, it is convenient as gamblers can access sites any time of the day. It is no surprise that the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement announced a sports wagering revenue of $84.2 billion in October 2021, surpassing the previous month’s record of $1.01 billion. Most bets were placed via mobile phones while on the go or at the comforts of punters’ homes.

Broad coverage of markets in online sports betting sites allows players to bet on sports taking place in the US and other parts of the world. With outstanding odds and numerous bet types, bettors enjoy endless hours of actions with potentially massive payouts. Special bonuses are a huge attraction in NJ sports betting websites, unlike some land-based casinos that hardly grant bonus offerings. Luckily, an internet bookie facilitates different types of redeemable promotions, especially for regular players. Some offers come in the form of cashback and deposit match-up that enable more wagering and possible winnings.

Important NJ gambling rules to know

When signing up for NJ online sportsbooks, players must be aware of the state’s rules and regulations governing online gambling. All gamblers must be over 21 years and older. Minors can go to land-based casino complexes as long as they do not engage in any betting activity or drink alcohol.

Underaged persons caught drunk in casinos can be charged with a misdemeanor and penalized with a fine of up to $1000. Their driver’s license may be suspended for six months. Online gamblers with sports betting apps on their phones must remain within New Jersey if they want to continue wagering.

However, sports bettors are not allowed to bet on NJ college teams or games in the state. Gamblers who have attained a minimum age of 21 are not punished if found in illegal gambling avenues. Only the operators are apprehended; they may face up to five years in jail.

Story by Florian Zeuner

