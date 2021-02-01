Beth Lillie’s 68 helps UVA move up to third place at UCF Challenge
Virginia shot 1-under 287 on Monday and moved up four spots on the leaderboard at the UCF Challenge to occupy third place after 36 holes of play.
UVA was one of just two schools in the 17-team field to shoot under par during Monday’s competition. The Cavaliers’ two-round total stands at 4-under 572. Houston leads the field at 15-under 561.
Senior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) led the Hoos during the second round by shooting 4-under 68. Her round included a total of seven birdies. Lillie bettered her opening round performance by seven strokes and moved up to 12 place in the field at 1-under 143.
First-year Jennifer Cleary (Wilmington, Del.) also finished the day under par for the Hoos. She shot 2-under 70 and is tied for sixth place at 2-under 142 along with sophomore teammate Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.). Valinho posted a score of 73 during the second round.
Riley Smyth is in 24th place at 1-over 145 and sophomore Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) is 73rd at 153. Smyth shot 76 during the second round while Bossi carded a score of 78.
The UCF Challenge is Virginia’s first tournament of the season. Live scoring of the final round will be online at Golfstat.com.
UCF Challenge: Second round
Team Results
- Houston 280-281-561
- Wake Forest 277-288-565
- Virginia 285-287-572
- Kent State 276-298-574
- Miami 277-298-574
- Arkansas 273-302-575
- Kentucky 289-288-577
- Iowa State 291-293-584
- UCF 290-294-584
- Kennesaw State 291-294-585
- Michigan State 292-296-588
- Mississippi State 286-303-589
- Penn State 284-306-590
- Purdue 294-297-591
- College of Charleston 299-297-596
- NC State 303-301-604
- UNC Wilmington 304-307-611
Individual Leaders
- Karen Fredgaard, Houston 70-67-137
- Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest 69-68-137
- Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest 66-72-138
Virginia Results
- Jennifer Cleary 72-70-142
- Celeste Valinho 69-73-142
- Beth Lillie 75-68-143
- Riley Smyth 69-76-145
- Virginia Bossi 75-78-153