 

Beth Lillie’s 68 helps UVA move up to third place at UCF Challenge

Published Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 5:50 pm

Virginia shot 1-under 287 on Monday and moved up four spots on the leaderboard at the UCF Challenge to occupy third place after 36 holes of play.

UVA was one of just two schools in the 17-team field to shoot under par during Monday’s competition. The Cavaliers’ two-round total stands at 4-under 572. Houston leads the field at 15-under 561.

Senior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) led the Hoos during the second round by shooting 4-under 68. Her round included a total of seven birdies. Lillie bettered her opening round performance by seven strokes and moved up to 12 place in the field at 1-under 143.

First-year Jennifer Cleary (Wilmington, Del.) also finished the day under par for the Hoos. She shot 2-under 70 and is tied for sixth place at 2-under 142 along with sophomore teammate Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.). Valinho posted a score of 73 during the second round.

Riley Smyth is in 24th place at 1-over 145 and sophomore Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) is 73rd at 153. Smyth shot 76 during the second round while Bossi carded a score of 78.

The UCF Challenge is Virginia’s first tournament of the season. Live scoring of the final round will be online at Golfstat.com.

UCF Challenge: Second round

Team Results

  1. Houston               280-281-561
  2. Wake Forest           277-288-565
  3. Virginia              285-287-572
  4. Kent State            276-298-574
  5. Miami                 277-298-574
  6. Arkansas              273-302-575
  7. Kentucky              289-288-577
  8. Iowa State            291-293-584
  9. UCF                   290-294-584
  10. Kennesaw State        291-294-585
  11. Michigan State        292-296-588
  12. Mississippi State     286-303-589
  13. Penn State            284-306-590
  14. Purdue                294-297-591
  15. College of Charleston 299-297-596
  16. NC State              303-301-604
  17. UNC Wilmington        304-307-611

Individual Leaders

  1. Karen Fredgaard, Houston   70-67-137
  2. Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest  69-68-137
  3. Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest  66-72-138

Virginia Results

  1. Jennifer Cleary 72-70-142
  2. Celeste Valinho 69-73-142
  3. Beth Lillie     75-68-143
  4. Riley Smyth     69-76-145
  5. Virginia Bossi  75-78-153

