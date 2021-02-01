Beth Lillie’s 68 helps UVA move up to third place at UCF Challenge

Published Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, 5:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia shot 1-under 287 on Monday and moved up four spots on the leaderboard at the UCF Challenge to occupy third place after 36 holes of play.

UVA was one of just two schools in the 17-team field to shoot under par during Monday’s competition. The Cavaliers’ two-round total stands at 4-under 572. Houston leads the field at 15-under 561.

Senior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) led the Hoos during the second round by shooting 4-under 68. Her round included a total of seven birdies. Lillie bettered her opening round performance by seven strokes and moved up to 12 place in the field at 1-under 143.

First-year Jennifer Cleary (Wilmington, Del.) also finished the day under par for the Hoos. She shot 2-under 70 and is tied for sixth place at 2-under 142 along with sophomore teammate Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.). Valinho posted a score of 73 during the second round.

Riley Smyth is in 24th place at 1-over 145 and sophomore Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) is 73rd at 153. Smyth shot 76 during the second round while Bossi carded a score of 78.

The UCF Challenge is Virginia’s first tournament of the season. Live scoring of the final round will be online at Golfstat.com.

UCF Challenge: Second round

Team Results

Houston 280-281-561 Wake Forest 277-288-565 Virginia 285-287-572 Kent State 276-298-574 Miami 277-298-574 Arkansas 273-302-575 Kentucky 289-288-577 Iowa State 291-293-584 UCF 290-294-584 Kennesaw State 291-294-585 Michigan State 292-296-588 Mississippi State 286-303-589 Penn State 284-306-590 Purdue 294-297-591 College of Charleston 299-297-596 NC State 303-301-604 UNC Wilmington 304-307-611

Individual Leaders

Karen Fredgaard, Houston 70-67-137 Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest 69-68-137 Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest 66-72-138

Virginia Results

Jennifer Cleary 72-70-142 Celeste Valinho 69-73-142 Beth Lillie 75-68-143 Riley Smyth 69-76-145 Virginia Bossi 75-78-153

Related

Comments