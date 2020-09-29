Beth Daisey: What’s at stake with the Supreme Court, 2020 election

Published Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020

Does everyone understand what is at stake with another approved appointment by the Republican Senate of a conservative Supreme Court justice?

The same Republicans in power in 2016, the ones who refused to even consider Barack Obama’s nomination because it was an election year, are breaking their promise as they move quickly forward with their nomination process during an ongoing general election, in which most likely we vote many of them out of office.

This justice appointment will be seated for decades to come. What does another conservative justice appointment to the Supreme Court mean to the average hard-working Americans? Let’s consider this appointment for a moment and what our country could look like in the future.

The Affordable Healthcare Act as the healthcare law of the land is dismantled, affecting 90 million lives with pre-conditions to include the upcoming effects of COVID-19.

Look the other way allowing the police brutality and systemic racism to continue within our communities and across our country.

The hard-earned human and legal rights for being a woman and the right to choose what’s best in her life and for her body.

Watch as our planet’s environmental laws & policies are undone, and climate change is rampant once again.

Witness the power and greed of corporate America as the rails of control are turned back.

This list includes just a few of the urgent consequences this one conservative appointment to the Supreme Court appointment would mean and how it can affect your daily life.

What can we do right now? Speak up through our U.S. Senate elected legislators, hold rallies, have marches, be noisy and show how we vehemently disapprove of any Supreme Court nominating action or hurried approval until after the president is inaugurated in January 2021.

As I compose this letter concerning the dire situation arising from another deeply conservative justice appointment, it shines more light on the importance of our 2020 general election for our lives, our democracy, and our future generations.

How can you look at your loved ones and know you did nothing not even vote in 2020 during this pivotal time in our nation’s history and its future?

Beth Daisey resides in Staunton.

