Bet On The Breeders Cup In KS | Kansas Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing

Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites For Breeders Cup Betting
We have a list of our best Kansas sports betting sites which have over $6000 in free bets available for new customers from the Lone Star State. Click below to sign up to these sportsbooks, which can be used by anyone in the USA, and bet on the Breeders Cup.
How To Place A Bet On The Breeders Cup In Kansas
Now you’re signed up to Kansas sports betting sites and have claimed your horse racing bonuses, follow the steps below to place a bet on the Breeders Cup.
- Head to the ‘Racebook’ or ‘Horses’ section using the top or side navigation menus
- Navigate to the Breeders’ Cup or Keeneland races (Fri & Sat)
- Click a Breeders’ Cup race (this will bring up all the runners)
- Find the horse you want to bet on, click on their odds/name and a bet slip will be created
- Enter your stake and place the bet!
Breeders Cup Odds
We get a chance to see some of the stars of the future on Breeders’ Cup Friday, but with nine World Championship races on Saturday this is where the main action is.
There’s a $21m purse on offer over the nine Saturday races that climax with the final contest – the $6m Breeders’ Cup Classic, where all eyes will be on the next big US talking horse, FLIGHTLINE.
The Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (12:29pm) looks a match-up between the UK raider Highfield Princess and last year’s winner Golden Pal, while the Dirt Mile (1:10pm) sees the Brad Cox-trained Cyberknife heading here after connections decided to bypass the Classic.
There’s a strong European presence in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (1:50pm), with the John Gosden runner Nashwa the likely favorite with Hollie Doyle riding. Jackie’s Warrior will be a popular pick in the Sprint (2:30pm) and could even go off odds-on in the betting, but don’t forget he flopped in this same race 12 months ago when only sixth.
The Mile (3:10pm) is another race dominated by the European runners with Godolphin’s Modern Games topping the betting for the Charlie Appleby barn, while Frankie Dettori looks to have a leading chance with Kinross, who has won his last four.
Nest will be leading option in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (3:55pm) for the Todd Pletcher camp after winning her last three starts and the penultimate contest – the Turf (4:40pm) sees Godolphin having a strong hand with Nations Pride and Rebel’s Romance, but the classy War Like Goddess could easily upset the applecart here.
Then, onto the ‘big one’ – the Breeders’ Cup Classic (5:40pm) and it’s all about one horse here – FLIGHTLINE. You can see the latest betting below, but this John W Sadler runner has caught the imagination of horse racing fans around the world after winning all five of his starts to date – oh, and he’s not just winning – he’s winning by half the track! Last time out he bolted up by a staggering 19 1/2 lengths in the TVG Pacific Classic Stakes at Del Mar (Sept 3) and has some useful sorts toiling in behind that day.
He puts his growing reputation on the line again this Saturday and is taking on some very nice horses like Epicenter and Life Is Good.
However, Flightline is already rated as the world’s best racehorse and it will be a huge Breeders’ Cup shock if he’s not cementing his name in the horse racing hall of fame with a win in the Classic this Saturday.
|Breeders Cup Classic (Sat Nov 5) Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Flightline
|-225
|Epicenter
|+550
|Life Is Good
|+700
|Taiba
|+800
|Olympiad
|+1400
|Hot Rod Charlie
|+2500
|Rich Strike
|+3300
|Happy Saver
|+5000
Note: Odds are subject to change
Breeders Cup Betting KS — How To Watch Breeders Cup In Kansas
- 🏇Breeders Cup 2022 Details
- 📅 Breeders Cup Dates: Fri 4 & Sat 5 Nov
- 🕙 Breeders Cup Race Times: Fri First Race 3pm, Sat First Race 11:50am
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 Breeders Cup Keeneland, Lexington, Kentucky
- 📺 Watch: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, FanDuel TV & JazzSports
- 🎲 Breeders Cup Classic Odds: Flightline -225 | Epicenter +550 | Life Is Good +700 | Taiba +800
Full Breeders Cup Race Cards & Schedule
See below the post times for the 14 Breeders Cup races, which are spread over the Keeneland meeting on Friday and Saturday.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|4:20 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|5:00 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel & BetOnline
|12:29 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & BetOnline
|1:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|1:50 pm Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|2:30 pm Breeders’ Cup Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:10 pm Breeders’ Cup Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel, USA & BetOnline
|3:55 pm Breeders’ Cup Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline
|4:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel, NBC & BetOnline
|5:40 pm Breeders’ Cup Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC & BetOnline
Kansas Sports Betting Sites Breeders Cup Markets
From the standard ‘win’ market to the more advanced multiples like the Trifecta, our Kansas sports betting sites have you covered.
- Win: Bet on a horse to finish 1st
- Place: Bet on a horse to finish 1st OR 2nd
- Show: Bet on a horse to finish in the top 3
- Across The Board: Betting on a horse to finish 1st, 2nd or 3rd – this bet will cost 3x your stake. So, a $2 ‘across the board’ bet will cost $6 – meaning you have $2 on the horse to win, $2 to be second and $2 for third.
- Exacta: Bet on 2 horses to finish 1st and 2nd in the correct order
- Trifecta: Bet on 3 three horses to finish 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the correct order
- Superfecta: Bet on 4 horses to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in the correct order
- Daily Double: Select the winning horse in 2 consecutive races on the card.
- Pick 3, 4, 5 & 6: Like the ‘Daily Double’ select the winner of races in 3, 4, 5 or 6 consecutive races.
Best Kansas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Breeders Cup Reviewed
- BetOnline – Generous horse racing odds
- Everygame – Top joining offer and live streams
- Bovada – Best for horse racing markets
- MyBookie – Leading free bet joining offer
- BetUS – Best Breeders Cup free bet offer
BetOnline – $1000 In Kansas Sports Betting Breeders Cup Free Bets
Join BetOnline to bet on the Breeders’ Cup in Kansas and if you use our unique bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit they will reward you by matching this by 50%.
In short, this means a deposit of $100, you will get a $50 bonus, or as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then why not ‘max out’ by depositing the full $2000 which will get you ‘Under Starters Orders’ for the horse racing at Keeneland with a tasty $1000 Breeders Cup bonus – You can then use this free extra cash when placing a bet on the Breeders Cup in Kansas.
BetOnline Breeders Cup Betting Promo Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of just $55
- Bet On US horse racing in ANY US State
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
- Kansas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim Another $750 In Kansas Breeders Cup Free Bets
Everygame are a sports betting site with a stack of experience – therefore one you can totally trust that also have an array of cracking horse racing markets to bet on – even if you live in Kansas.
Plus, they also offer their new customers the chance of redeeming up to $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.
How? Just deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match that deposit with a bonus of an equal amount – so a $250 deposit gets you another $250! More ‘good news’ they will allow you to do this three times for a maximum $750, which will give your Breeders’ Cup betting funds another healthy boost.
Again, just use your dedicated PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS’ to claim this offer when depositing and like all our sports betting sites on this page you can also use these horse racing free bonuses to bet on the Breeders Cup in Kansas.
Everygame Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- Place bets on the 2022 Breeders’ Cup in ANY US State
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Bovada – $750 In Kansas Sports Betting Site Free Bets For 2022 Breeders Cup
Hook-up with trusted sports betting site Bovada today and you’ll be in the ‘home straight’ to getting a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet that you can use when betting on the horse racing in Kansas.
Again, don’t forget to just use our bonus code INSIDERS and this will qualify you for the generous $750 in Breeders Cup free bets.
How does it work? Well, in simple terms – Bovada will match your opening deposit by 75%. Therefore, if you deposit $1000, you will receive a free bet worth $750 which you can then put in your Breeders’ Cup betting bank to use on the big Keeneland horse racing action this Friday and Saturday.
Oh, and best of all you can do all this if living in the state of Kansas, or, in fact, ANY US state.
Bovada Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 Breeders Cup Free Bets
- Bet On The Breeders Cup in ANY US State
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Kansas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on 2022 Breeders Cup In Kansas
Next up are MyBookie, who will reward new customers with lucrative 50% first deposit match bonus.
The minimum you can deposit to get their offer is just $50 (this will get you a $25 free bet), but if you want to go bigger then MyBookie will cover you up to $2000, which will net you a cool $1000 free bet that you can use to bet on the Breeders Cup races at Keeneland this week.
To keep things nice and easy it’s the same PROMO CODE of INSIDERS and MyBookie will also let you bet on the Breeders Cup if you live in Kansas, or ANY US state, so horse racing fans – what are you waiting for?
MyBookie Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Kansas Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Kansas Breeders Cup Free Bets
Last, but certainly not least, are BetUS – who are billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.
Yes, a bold statement, but it’s easy to see why with competitive prices and all your favorite sports to bet on, including the upcoming Breeders Cup horse racing World Championships at Keeneland.
Even better as the BetUS offer is super-simple that requires you to just sign-up and when making your first deposit they will give you a 125% matched bonus.
If your maths isn’t great – In a nutshell, if you deposit $2000 after joining – again using our promo code INSIDERS – you will receive a stonking $2500 in Breeders Cup free bets that you can use when betting in Kansas.
Or, if a $2500 outlay to start is too much, even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet.
BetUS Breeders Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Kansas sports betting sites Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In 2022 Breeders Cup Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Kansas Sports Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
To summarize, we’ve put all five of our trusted KS Sports Betting Sites in a table below with their offers. You’ll see that if you ‘max out’ with them all then you’ll be rewarded with a whopping $6000 in free bets that you could use to place bets on the Breeders Cup free bets and even do this when betting in Kansas – or ANY US state.
Just use our promo code INSIDERS with each Sports Betting Site to make sure you qualify for the free bets on offer, so horse racing fans looking to bet on the Breeders Cup this week you can beat the bookies before you’ve even placed a bet on the horse racing at Keeneland.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
