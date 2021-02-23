Best young soccer players who can become superstars

Published Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, 9:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The world of soccer not only needs experienced players, but also young talents who have the skills to replace legendary players in the next few years. And we have a lot of them.

Below is the prediction of the W88 bookmaker about top excellent young players who can become superstars of world soccer in the future. W88 has been and is one of the most popular online soccer and sports bookmakers in Asia. According to the betting experts, the odds at W88 give players a win rate that seems to be much higher than the rest of the bookmakers in the same segment.

#1: Kenneth Taylor

Position: Central Midfielder

Current team: Ajax

Taylor is the captain of the Netherlands under-17 national team. At the moment, he is a promising talent from Ajax, and his fans are waiting for his debut for the first-team. Taylor is good at making assists and he can also fit well in defensive roles.

#2: Xavi Simons

Position: Central Midfielder

Current team: Paris Saint-Germain

Another Dutch man in the list, Simons is one of few players who left Barcelona to join PSG with the £1million-a-year contract, which says something about his quality and talent.

He has the same first name as the Barca’s legend, Xavi. He is also nicknamed ‘golden curls’ because of his hair. Simons has been the captain of Barcelona youth teams for years and he has won the youth Ballon d’Or award four times. Besides, he is known for having high technical quality and a good vision of the game.

#3: Eric Garcia

Position: Center Back

Current team: Manchester City

Garcia is another talented soccer player coming from Barcelona’s academy. He successfully made his first-team debut last season with Man City in the game against Watford in the Premier League.

Garcia is famous for his ability to command the defense. He is mature and comfortable on the ball, making him a perfect solution for his club. Of course, he is expected to shine in the next seasons as one of the best young soccer players.

#4: Ansu Fati

Position: Winger

Current team: Barcelona

Don’t be surprised if you see a lot of players from this list growing up with Barca. Fati is one of very few players who are expected to become the next Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp. He is fearless when playing and has all skills needed to go through every junior rank at the club.

Although he is a talented young player, he made his debut because of Messi’s injury and since then, Fati has become the second youngest player who made debut for first-team in Barca’s history. Not to mention, he is the youngest scorer at the Camp Nou as well as in the Champions League. It’s undeniable that he is going to make a huge impact on the soccer world, similar to the way that Messi did.

#5: Willem Geubbels

Position: Winger

Current team: AS Monaco

As a member of France’s youth teams, Geubbels scored 12 goals in 21 appearances. He also made his Ligue 1 debut at the age 16, which is an outstanding achievement.

He is gifted with a lot of qualities and great potential. The young player also put in a lot of work and effort. He is undoubtedly one of the best young soccer players who can become superstars in the next few years.

#6: Sergio Gomez

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Current team: Huesca

You might have heard about Gomez when Dortmund had to pay Barcelona €3 million to have his signature. His talent is quick thinking and incredible feet when in small spaces that help him get out of the tightest situations. Within 7 games, he scored four goals and therefore, he was the second best player at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India. He definitely needs to be in this list.

#7: Takefusa Kubo

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Current team: Villarreal

Kubo is the only Asian soccer player to be on the list. He joined Barcelona at the age of 11 and was excellent in the club’s schoolboy teams. However, he had to move back to Japan because the Barca’s deal violated FIFA transfer rules. Everyone expected him to return to Barca after 18, but he instead chose to sign a deal with Real Madrid and is now playing for Villarreal on loan.

#8: Romario Baro

Position: Midfielder

Current team: Porto

Baro, who is known for tactical awareness, just made his senior debut this season. The midfielder admires Zinedine Zidane, and he admitted that he always tried to copy his style.

Within 10 games, Baro scored six goals and helped Porto win the title in the 2018/19 UEFA Youth League. With the B-team, he managed to score four goals in 28 appearances. He also made some important assists, that’s why he is one of the best young soccer players who has a promising future.

#9: Eduardo Camavinga

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Current team: Stade Rennais

Camavinga shines at a very early age, similar to Kylian Mbappé. He became the youngest Rennes player to play for the first team in 2019 and he is also the first player to appear in a league game, at the age of 16.

Although he is such a young player, Camavinga is confident to play in front of the defence in a midfield holding position. The only player who was able to do the same at that age is Cesc Fabregas. That just shows you how talented he is and of course, he is expected to become a superstar in the near future.

#10: Charlie Brown

Position: Center Forward

Current team: Chelsea

Brown turned 21 this year and is currently on a contract with Chelsea. Despite being used as a substitute in his first season at the club, he still scored 10 goals in 600 minutes. That’s why he is one of the best young soccer players in this list.

#11: Pablo Moreno

Position: Forward

Current team: Girona

When Moreno was at Barcelona’s La Masia Academy, he broke several goal-scoring records. In his first season with Alevin A, he scored 72 goals in 27 appearances. In the second year, he scored 41 goals and another 66 goals the year after. Before leaving the club, he had another 34 goals, adding to his impressive achievement. He was also a member of Spain’s U16s squad when he was 14. The young player is expected to replace some big names to be one of the greatest players of all time.

Story by Laurel Smith

Related

Comments