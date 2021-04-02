Best WordPress ecommerce themes for WooCommerce shops

You may be venturing into the world of ecommerce for the first time and setting up every aspect for overall success. But what does that entail? Well, that entails a wide variety of aspects that range all over the place.

To have a great experience online you must have a quality internet connection, a laptop or electronic device to access a browser, some business savvy, a fantastic product or service idea, a website or ecommerce platform, and the will to run a successful business.

If you find that you have these various components, you can certainly succeed. As you progress on your journey, you will notice that style matters for your store. It will matter from an aesthetic and functional standpoint. It will relate to the quality of experience for you and your customer.

That is why you will notice many ecommerce individuals focus on ecommerce themes. Here is what you need to know about WordPress, ecommerce themes, and other aspects that matter to your business.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is a simple way of presenting your blog, site, or shop to the world. It is simple and that explains why it is so popular. In fact, you can see that it is in use by corporations and individuals all over the world. Did you know that WordPress is the foundation of over 45% of websites around the world? Yes, that is a startling fact but it is true. You will find that at least one of the sites you may have visited today is a WordPress site.

Those who seek to dive into the nuts and bolts of WordPress will state that it is an open-source content management system that everyone can contribute to and change as they see fit. So you can manage your website, earn, create and publish on a massive scale. It is beautiful because you can conduct your online activities and publish without being an expert level programmer.

People appreciate WordPress because it powers portfolio sites, blogs to express your ideas and knowledge, social networks, and, yes, you guessed it, e-commerce sites. Yes, the engine can power your ecommerce ambitions and help you become an ecommerce success! That is where we come to WordPress themes.

What is a WordPress theme?

A WordPress theme is a type of tool that individuals can use to modify their site’s layout and overall look. It is valuable because different types of themes can have a significant impact on the producer and the content consumer. That is why it is no surprise to see that the world of themes is thriving and growing. These various wonderful themes will come with layouts, typography changes, color variations, and design components. These different themes can have an impact in various ways.

Now that you know what a theme is, you can find out more about wordpress ecommerce themes.

What is a WordPress ecommerce theme?

A WordPress ecommerce theme is a layout that works best for ecommerce. It can have the different widgets, components, and elements that make a difference in your business.

The theme, or a zipped folder with various files, will work perfectly for ecommerce sites. These will usually be in the PHP language with various CSS sheets. Of course, you will have a WordPress theme when you start your site, but you want to get custom themes that match your objective.

That is where you will start to ask, what are the best ecommerce themes for me in 2021? That is a fantastic question to ask as you navigate your ecommerce journey and hope to make significant progress.

The Ecommerce themes for your WordPress based online store

Here are a few of the most popular and amazing themes for your wordpress online store.

The Astra theme

Many individuals are partial to the Astra theme. They are partial to this theme for a variety of reasons. Here are the main reasons why they like this theme.

The theme is quick and lightweight. That means that you and your consumers will appreciate that it has speed, agility, and overall simplicity. Indeed, simplicity is critical for a wonderful user experience. People like the fact that it is made for WooCommerce sites specially to increase sales and provide more business profits. This specific theme is customizable, flexible, and powerful. It serves as a critical component in running business sites.

Other compelling features:

Simple product view

Endless scroll

Gallery widgets

Checkout aspects

Product catalog

Grid functions

You get quite a bit of features and impact without having to know any programming languages. That’s fantastic, isn’t it?

Extra is another theme

Extra is a fantastic WordPress theme for your e-commerce site. People like it because it presents a Divi Builder that works with you to drag and drop components to build your site. That is a fantastic component to have for an ecommerce site. What is even greater is that you can obtain over 700 different premade website layouts to create the site you and your consumers want pretty quickly.

Do you want a theme that helps you change colors? How about one where you can quickly change header layouts? What about moving fonts around? You can have all of that without knowing any CSS code. That is pretty fantastic, right?

People also like that they can customize it in more ways than one while it fits various screens and devices.

That is what you get with this package.

Shoppe

People cannot bear to move forward with a store without at least having this package as a part of their set of options. Now, you might wonder why they would want to have this package so much. Here is why.

People appreciate that Shoppe offers a great deal of aspects for them to boost their online business. It is flexible, customizable, and will work great for WooCommerce WordPress sites for online shops, general online sales, and niche styles like fashion and other types of online sites.

Individuals can appreciate the simple navigation, the ease of search, simple and fast shopping cart, saving products for later, and even the fact that it has a lightbox.

This a comprehensive review of the WordPress ecommerce options, why they matter, and how they can be relevant to your business.

Story by Brad Bernanke

