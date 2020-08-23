Best ways to wear fake eyelashes

Published Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, 9:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

There are so many different ways to wear fake eyelashes – so which is the best? Well, it really depends on your personal style and makeup preferences. If you’re a makeup expert, you will probably wear false eyelashes differently than someone who just prefers a swipe of mascara and lip gloss. No matter your experience or style – there are false lashes out there that are practically made for you.

Dramatic & Bold Fake Eyelashes

One of the best ways to wear fake eyelashes is to go with a pair that’s dramatic and bold. These are perfect for women who are looking to make a statement and wow the entire room with their total glam look. Dramatic and bold lashes are at least 10 millimeters long – and potentially longer if you really want to max out the drama factor. These types of false lashes are best worn as strip lashes that go across your entire eyelid. They go best with a full coverage makeup look that includes foundation, contouring, brows, lips, and a dynamic eyeshadow look. We personally love the smoky eye look and think that these lashes will really help to complete your glam makeup look whether it’s for a party, dinner, or simply just to dress up!

Simple & Subtle Fake Eyelashes

Another great way to wear fake lashes is to go with a pair that’s more simple and subtle. These are great for women who want a more natural look and just want to give their natural lashes a bit of a boost. A lot of the time, great quality low-impact fake lashes blend into your real lashes and no one can even tell that you’re wearing falsies! This is a great product for women who don’t wear a lot of makeup or women who just want a low drama pair of false eyelashes to wear during a low-key day of running errands. All you need with these babies is a pair of jeans, a crop top, some lip gloss, and you’re good to go!

Glitter Fake Eyelashes

A really fun way to wear fake eyelashes is to wear lashes with glitter. A lot of people associate glitter around the eye area with cringy middle school makeup trends but glitter has really come a long way since then. There are actually plenty of ways for adult women to incorporate glitter into the makeup without looking overly gaudy – and glitter fake eyelashes are one of them! you can find fake eyelashes that are totally doused in glitter, fake eyelashes that have just a touch of glitter, or even fake eyelashes that have rhinestones or a legit glam factor that everyone is bound to notice.

Colorful Fake Eyelashes

If you are fun and bold, you might love the look of colorful fake eyelashes. These lashes are for women who are really looking to make a statement. Colorful fake eyelashes will immediately draw attention to your beautiful eyes and are a great way to give your look a pop of color. even though we obviously love tons of color, colorful fake eyelashes go best with a neutral eyeshadow look and maybe something like a bold lip color. Come of the most popular colors for these lashes include purple, blue, pink, and green. So go ahead, pick your favorite color, and create a bold look and outfit to match!

Luxe Mink Fake Eyelashes

Luxe mink fake eyelashes are some of the most popular fake eyelashes out there! Faux-mink is a great alternative to real mink hair that isn’t exactly vegan-friendly. It’s also more economical! So it’s really a win-win. Faux-mink lashes are soft, bold, and relatively lightweight. They will provide your natural lashes with the boost they need to really complete your makeup look and give you a boost of confidence. There are tons of different styles and lengths out there for you to choose from, including ones that are reusable! This material is popular for a reason, so get out there and start looking for your dream pair of mink lashes.

Soft Silk Fake Eyelashes

Another material for fake eyelashes is a synthetic silk material. Silk lashes are pretty new to the fake lash scene but we are so impressed with them so far! They are lighter and more natural-looking than their mink alternatives, so they are a great option for beginners who are looking for a low-key look. Silk fake eyelashes are very comfortable and lightweight and are great for people with sensitive eyes or for people who wear contacts. Overall, if you’re looking to try out the best fake lashes and aren’t sure which ones to go with – give silk a try first and you’ll definitely be impressed.

Whichever fake lash look you choose, be sure to purchase from a reputable company that specializes in false lashes and really knows their stuff. Check out customer reviews before purchasing to get a good idea about the product from real-life people.

Story by Jacob Maslow

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments