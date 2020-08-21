Best ways to light your deck

It doesn’t matter whether you have a huge, ornate patio setup or just a little balcony overlooking the other apartments in your complex. Your deck is how you express your entire home’s vibe!

Square footage should not limit your imagination when it comes to deck design, and the right lighting can be totally transformative, regardless of the space.

Rather than investing a fortune in outdoor light fixtures and adding a boatload to your energy bills, there are new ways to make your deck an inviting and comfortable space to relax.

Here are a few need-to-know advancements in deck-light technology that will help you put together the outdoor area of your dreams!

Durability Matters Most

We instinctively set a boundary between indoors and outdoors, and for good reason.

Outside is where we get dirty, go wild, and connect with nature. It’s expected that things will get a little messy outdoors, and the same philosophy applies to our deck lighting.

The best outdoor lighting is built to withstand tough weather and any other crazy variables nature has to offer.

You want your deck lights to be tough as nails, and ready to shine even after being smashed or run over by a car. Who knows what could happen? You should be prepared for the worst.

Most of the time it’s smooth sailing, but rain, wind, snow, and sleet can put a damper on things when you least expect.

Even extreme heat can negatively impact incandescent performance, so you probably need to upgrade your outdoor lighting from top to bottom.

That’s why we’re proud to offer deck lights that not only look great but can stand up to the harshest conditions and deliver reliable performance every time they switch on.

Boundery is home to a ton of excellent outdoor LED solutions, built for the toughest situations and designed for maximum appeal.

Our products are equal in form and function, which means you can make the most of your outdoor space without fretting an outage or short-circuit.

Line them along your outdoor stairwell or place them throughout the garden.

Put one on the side of the shed so you never have to stumble around in the dark!

The opportunities are endless, and the installation is so easy you just might get carried away. Don’t be surprised if you wake up one morning with your whole backyard covered in LED lights!

Sleek Solar Solution

You’ve surely heard about the endless advantages of solar technology, but you don’t need to cover your roof with panels to get the benefits.

The leading products on today’s deck lighting market are powered by the sun, allowing you to harness solar energy without making a massive investment upfront.

Instead of constantly reloading batteries and replacing bulbs, why not use sunbeams to power your deck lights?

Don’t be stuck in the 20th century with your old-school deck light setup.

Our LifeProof Solar Deck Lights are designed to make the most of the sun’s rays, but also have a battery-powered support system that kicks in when you need it most.

Even if you don’t get a ton of sunlight on your deck, you’ll be surprised at how efficient this technology can be to keep things glowing at night.

The bottom line is that you’ll never have to question whether your deck lights will be operational. That peace of mind is worth the price alone.

Why LED is Superior

In the efficiency comparison, LED lights will beat incandescent bulbs 10 times out of 10.

Not only do they last 25 times longer than traditional bulbs, but they also use 75% less energy and give off way less heat.

Lighting your deck with LEDs is a smart way to cut back on energy and maximize the overall efficiency of your whole outdoor lighting setup.

On top of those major benefits, you get a major performance advantage with each LED bulb, which pumps out a ton of super-bright light at any time of day.

Traditional bulbs may be suitable for the interior of your home, but there’s no competing with LED technology once you hit the great outdoors.

Once you make the switch to outdoor LED lights, there’s no turning back!

Conclusion

If you are in need of a simple, sleek, and sustainable solution for your deck, patio, or balcony, look no further than the Boundery LifeProof LED Deck Lights.

You won’t be able to return to incandescent bulbs once you experience the durability, efficiency, and sleek design of these powerful light pucks.

While you can purchase these products individually, there are huge savings to be had if you buy in bulk, and we recommend signing up for our email newsletter for even bigger discounts.

So whether you decide to place a couple of lights along the balcony or completely overhaul your whole outdoor living space, you can’t go wrong!

