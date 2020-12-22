Best types of calcium supplements for you

Published Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, 9:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Calcium is a well-known ability to help you build and maintain strong bones and teeth. It is also used to improve blood clotting, nerve conduction and muscle contraction.

For that reason, calcium is one of the most important supplements for some people to take, based on their health needs. While it is best for people to try to get the calcium that they need through their regular diet, some with calcium deficiency may need to turn to calcium supplements in order to make sure that they are getting a healthy amount.

If you are someone who needs added calcium as part of your daily health regimen, here are some of the top brands of calcium supplement to keep in mind.

Calcium supreme

One of the best calcium supplements on the market, this coral calcium supplement has been formulated and manufactured by the renowned Dr. Robert Barefoot. These coral calcium supplements contain B vitamins, Trimethylglycine and super beneficial microbes that help aid the body in countless ways.

Nature made calcium

This supplement contains 600 mg of calcium in the form of calcium carbonate, a compound that contains a large amount of calcium in each individual dose. One great thing about this option using calcium carbonate is that it makes this option quite affordable compared to the competition.

Pure encapsulations calcium citrate

This is a high-quality calcium supplement that offers users a large 300 mg’s worth of the good stuff in each serving. Another great aspect of this specific option is that, because it is made from calcium citrate, is highly absorbable within the human body. This makes sure that you truly are getting all the calcium you need to be healthy and strong.

On top of that, this supplement is produced in a facility that is Good Manufacturing Practice certified, meaning you can be sure that it is made with the best standards for quality and strength.

Vega sport pro calcium

This product is made using calcium carbonate which is a type of calcium that is often cheaper and more widely available than other forms, as previously mentioned. This supplement is also vegan and NSF Certified for Sport. This means that it has undergone third-party testing to verify the formulation and purity of the product itself.

Life extension calcium citrate with Vitamin D

This option contains a nice amount of 200 mg of calcium in the form of citrate that is highly absorbable by the human body. Beyond that, it also contains 2.5 mcg of vitamin D, which can help promote bone health and the absorption of calcium.

Thorne basic bone nutrients

Thorne Research is a well-known supplement manufacturer and is one of the few options that is certified by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. This option features calcium as well as Vitamin D, magnesium and Vitamin K. For that reason, you can be sure that this supplement will offer you fantastic bone health if that is why you are taking the supplement for.

Related

Comments