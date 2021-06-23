Best research paper writing services: Verdict of the student survey

‘Research Paper’ are the two words that can make your college life difficult if you have zero ideas on how to write one. Moreover, some degrees and academic programs require you to submit research for a large part of your grades. This also means that you have to turn in a well-researched and meaningful paper to get that A.

Typically, a research paper is five to seven pages long. The structure goes something like – Abstract, Introduction, Literature Review, Methodology, Results, Discussion, Conclusion, and References (this more or less remains the same).

If this sounds too much work to you, then you might want to order a research paper. Not all the online writing services you see on the internet are legit. The chances are that you might end up on a scammy site, lose your money, and you won’t even get that paper done.

We interviewed students who had once used the services of such companies. We also conducted our own investigation by ordering written projects from different companies. After many days of diligently proofreading dozens of paid research papers, we were able to identify 3 companies that students could trust.

Myadmissionessays.com – best for fair prices. Writemyessays.me – best for a huge array of services. Cheappaperwriting.com – best for any research paper writing.

SuperiorPapers.com and BestDissertation.com fell just short of our top list. The students noted their lack of prompt support. By all other criteria, these firms are well worthy of a place on the pedestal.

Criteria for selecting a company

To avoid hassle, we came up with a checklist to know if the site is legit or not. These writing services are tried and tested. That means we have made sure that these companies tick off everything on our checklist.

We went through a dozen testimonies, ratings, and reviews to ensure that you buy from the best.

Among these estimates, the following can be distinguished:

the price of services;

order lead time;

quality of written material;

work compliance with all the stated requirements;

availability of reviews in the network.

The best research paper writing services available online

1. Myadmissionessays.com – best for fair prices

One of the best services in terms of price according to students. Myadmissionsessay specializes in admission essays, but they take on other writing projects as well.

Here too, the writers are categorized as basic, advanced, and top. You can track the progress of your research paper on the control panel.

Myadmissionsessay Pros

Low prices. The services are fairly priced. The costs will rise if you get some add-ons or premium writers. But overall, it is always within your budget.

Responsive service. They respond quickly, and their customer support is excellent.

Myadmissionsessay Cons

Mostly academic. The site is mostly focused on academic writing.

2. Writemyessays.me – best for a huge array of services

The writemyessays.me website is the best place to get your college essay done.

The ‘Services’ list is quite detailed. So, you get a glimpse of the various services they offer. Here, you can also see the on-going offers. On their ‘Prices’ page, you can enter details of your assignment, deadline, academic level, number of pages, and deadline. You get an accurate cost idea.

The blog features a few articles that are mostly related to writing. Users of the Sitejabber and Trustpilot platforms speak positively about this platform.

Writemyessays Pros

A huge array of services. You can get almost any assignment done here. They offer services in various niches, and they write multiple types of projects (like essays, research papers, lab reports, admission essays, and more).

Reasonable prices. You will not think twice before you pay. The prices are reasonable and will not empty your pockets.

Unlimited revisions. You can ask the service provider to make changes as many times as you want.

Direct contact with the writers. Once you place an order, they establish direct contact with you and the writer.

Writemyessays Cons

They don’t reveal their writers. They choose the writer for you according to your requirements. You can change the writer if you wish to. However, you get to know the writers only after you place an order.

3. Cheappaperwriting.com – best for any research paper writing

As the name hints, cheappaperwriting.com aims to deliver essays and papers to students at a cheap rate. They promise to battle the deadlines for you and make sure this does not cost you an entire month’s allowance. You can also get your research paper rewritten or edited if you have already written it.

This service has received a lot of positive feedback from student surveys. The firm has also proven itself on sites like Sitejabber and Trustpilot.

You can get in touch with the service providers via email or send a message through the ‘contact us’ page.

Cheappaperwriting Pros

Cheap rates. Cheappaperwriting.com advertises itself on the affordable rates and quality papers. And it sticks to its promise; you will find their services quite affordable.

Timely service. Depending on your deadline, you can place an order. And the writers will make sure you get it well within the deadline.

Experienced writers. Another good thing about cheappaperwriting.com is that they let you choose the writer. So, for your research paper, you can pick an expert writer. The writers that work for the services hold relevant degrees and writing skills. And you don’t have to worry about grammar or spellings either.

Free revisions. After you receive your order, you can go through it and contact the services if you want any changes to be made. They will correct it for free multiple times.

Cheappaperwriting Cons

No information about writers

Unlike other sites, cheappaperwriting.com does not give a glimpse at its team.

Conclusion

Lastly, we would suggest you check the paper thoroughly and judge the quality. Do not hesitate to leave honest feedback on the sites. This helps them to review their services and improve them.