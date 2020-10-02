Best products to try this fall

Fall is fast approaching, as the wind gets chillier and your local flora changes colors. This can leave us asking, “where has the year gone?” But it’s never too late to enjoy 2020 despite the quarantine and everything else going on.

This is an opportunity to make the most of the longer times we spend indoors, and give our homes that much needed vibe of escape and sanctuary. Here are some of the best products to try this fall:

Comrad Compression Socks

With the new season coming and temperatures getting cooler, compression socks are one of the best products to try this fall. I know, I know – it’s not exactly a stylish piece of clothing, but hear me. To our pleasant surprise here in The Quality Edit, compression on feet and legs brings amazing health benefits for both the young and old.

As Comrad Socks aptly describe its products, “Your socks aren’t working hard enough for you. Ours do.” It is the real deal. The socks are engineered to massage your feet while you are standing or sitting, hence stimulating blood flow. They can keep your legs from getting tired and achy, and also help prevent varicose veins. Didn’t know socks could do that! Comrad socks also come in different designs and cuts both men, women, and kids.

Mushroom Coffee from Four Sigmatic

For people who love coffee, especially those who couldn’t start their mornings without it, Four Sigmatic’s Mushroom Coffee has a special mix that can stimulate your senses. It comes in ground dark roast and instant mix variants, and they offer more benefits besides the caffeine boost.

Four Sigmatic’s dark and nutty brew provides a healthy dose of Lion’s Mane and Chaga mushrooms. These ingredients of the self-described “Think Coffee” are scientifically tested to have bioactive agents that improve brain function and alertness. Plus, it can help the digestive system become more resistant to ulcers.

Le Labo Santal 26 Scented Candle

Home quarantine can become a home vacation by transforming it to a full sensorial experience. The scents from Le Labo candles can definitely set the mood and make you feel more relaxed and comfortable in your private spaces.

An 8.6-ounce block of the Santal 26 scented candle can burn up to 60-hours, providing you with long lasting fragrance. The mixture of amber, vanilla, coco, and sandalwood among other ingredients come together to produce a clean, fragrant aroma. It is quite difficult to capture in words how Santal 26 smells, but it is definitely an aroma worth experiencing.

Peloton At-Home Fitness

Aerobic exercise is a must for both physical and mental wellness. However, studies show that boutique fitness classes generally produce better experience and results when compared to doing it by yourself. So… how can you successfully pull it off at home? Peloton Fitness fortunately has the solution.

Peloton products are a combination of training equipment and a subscription to live streams and on-demand fitness classes. The Peloton Bike, for example, is a stationary equipment that has a built-in monitor. It allows you to view instructors while they teach routines, and even compare your output to fellow riders on an online leaderboard.

Such features make at-home training a collective experience that makes you feel that you are not alone in your fitness journey, and can provide more motivation to achieve results. That’s not a bad way to keep you sane and fit over the stretch of the colder months.

Some Parting Thoughts

The new normal can be tough and most of us may still be readjusting our activities and lifestyles to fit in. But with a keen eye on products that you “might not know you actually needed”, you can make the adjustments not just bearable but actually enjoyable.

