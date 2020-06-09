Best practices for direct mail marketing campaigns

In the past, many advertisements appealed to the masses even though they were targeted to specific demographics. Can you forget the ingenious ads from McDonald’s, Kodak, Marlboro cigarettes, and Coca-Cola that were responsible to cement these iconic brands in our country’s DNA? If aid was rolled into a popular radio program or in Times Magazine, it gained instant credibility and unique authority.

In this digital era, marketers are finding it hard to get in front of their potential customers. Consumers are exposed to hundreds of ads daily, so they are ignoring the advertisements. Only 2% of ads get valued attention from prospects. As the digital advertisement landscape condition is risky because of saturation and quality. There are serious trust issues experienced. Therefore, advertisers are making a U-turn and choosing the print medium – Direct Mail Marketing.

How direct mail marketing works

It is a channel where printed and physical promotional material gets mailed directly to the existing or prospective customers. The aim is to gain their business to develop a good relationship. In theory, it appears to be a simple process but for a successful mail campaign, you need to have a strategy planned. Understand the main three aspects of mail marketing.

Targeted list – It means you get a good response.

Promotional offer – It is a step that leads to closing a sale.

Compelling creativity – It allows grabbing consumer’s attention and response.

Determine the kind of direct mail program you need to use.

Traditional marketing includes

Envelopes or letters

Self-mailers

Postcard mailing

Catalogs

Dimensional mailers

Digital marketing includes

Email

Search engines

PPC

Social media

Mobile apps

Email

Traditional and digital marketing methods can be used strategically to make the most of your promotional campaign.

Direct Mail digital programs have an all-time high response rate. Consumers of every age find it more personal and trustworthy. Therefore, it becomes necessary to establish direct mail best practices.

Direct mail best practice

Identify your target demographic

Look at your existing customer base to find out why they purchase from you. Evaluate the similarities to determine who will benefit from your business.

Check your competitors targeted customers and search for a niche they have not tapped into.

Evaluate your product or services to determine how it can solve customer issues.

Use the target market’s lifestyle to find out how your brand will fulfill their needs.

Determine your campaign message

Create a message, which reaches your target audience. This can be achieved when you solidly understand your target audience. If you are building a cross media marketing campaign then make sure that the message used is consistent on every channel.

If you are promoting a new social media app then marketing it to seniors is not ideal. On the other hand, if you reach teenagers with an advertisement in the local newspaper then this is also the wrong way to go. Never expect direct sales conversion, but first look for leads and move step by step with follow up mailing.

Tips for direct mail timing

While running a timed promotion make sure to get the coupons out instantly as they have expiration dates.

Always be prepared for the busy season of the year, send direct mail messages in advance.

