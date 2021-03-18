Best places to stay in Hawaii and enjoy your next vacation to the fullest

Hawaii is made up of several islands with a lot to offer: tropical beaches with crystal clear waters, mountains, active volcanoes, waterfalls, some of the best surf waves in the world, diving… It is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places to visit from all over the world. However, each island has a different environment, a few things to do and visit and even a different weather pattern. In this article we explain best places to stay in Hawaii to enjoy on your next vacation to the fullest.

Places to stay in Hawaii

It is the natural beauty of Hawaii that attracts more than 8.3 million tourists to visit each year. The very active volcanoes of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Thurston Lava Tube are some of the most impressive landscapes known to man.

Hawaii also has some of the best surfing spots in the world. Locals have a deeply spiritual connection to the sea, which you can feel when you see them riding on the waves. There are dozens of surf schools all over the island. Will you face the waves?

Staying in Waikiki (Honolulu)

The vast majority of tourists who travel to Hawaii, pass through Oahu and book their stay in Honolulu, since it is the capital and the largest town in Hawaii. There are several areas to stay in Honolulu. First of all, if what you are looking for is the sun and the beach, it is advisable to book accommodation in the Waikiki district. This neighborhood that is located in front of the beach (and is the most frequented by travelers). In Waikiki you will find a lot of hotels and it is a completely safe area for tourists.

Staying in Kailua

Another area to stay on Oahu is in Kailua (not to be confused with Kailua-Kona, which is located on the Big Island). In Kailua the hotel supply is much lower than in Honolulu, so the prices are higher. There are no large hotels here, you can only rent apartments, villas and chalets, so if you plan to stay here you should make your reservation well in advance. Otherwise, you may not find accommodation. The positive? This part is much quieter, exotic and authentic than the capital. Lanikai Beach is spectacular (for us the best in Oahu without a doubt) and it is a perfect place to rest.

North Shore of Oahu

If you are looking to stay in the less touristy area of ​​Oahu you should go to the north of the island. The whole region is very frequented by surfers and there are several towns and cities where to book accommodation. The most important ones and where it will be easier for you to find accommodation are: Kahuku, Hauula, Laie and Pupukea.

Maui: Kihei, Wailea, Lahaina and Kaanapali

Maui is the second largest island in the Hawaii group of islands and stands out as one of the most impressive places in the world. No tourist travels to Maui just to stay one day (it takes about 12 hours by car to go all the way around). For this reason, if you visit Maui you will need to find a place to stay for the night. Although it is a seemingly small island, finding accommodation that suits your needs, taste and budget can be complex, especially since there is a lot of offer to choose from.

Big Island: Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Waikoloa and Volcano

As its name suggests, it is the largest island of all (twice as large as if you put the other islands of Hawaii together). If you are planning a trip and you plan to stay more than 5 days on the big island of Hawaii, it may be a good idea to stay in two different places. In this way you can get to know the place in more depth. In this case, it is best to spend a few days in the western part and the others in the eastern part. Kailua-Kona is the largest city on the west coast, while Hilo is in the east. In both cities, it will be very easy to find suitable accommodation to your taste and budget, since the hotel offer is immense.

Koloa (Poipu)

From our point of view, the best place to stay on Kauai is Poipu, better known as Koloa. If your intention is to enjoy the sun and the beach, staying on the south side of Kauai is your best option. In Koloa there is a very good time almost every year and there are a large number of paradise beaches to visit. Your hotel offer is large enough, so you can arrange hosting according to your preferences.

Princeville and Hanalei

These two localities are located north of Kauai. If you stay here you can also enjoy the beach, now that Kee Beach, Haena Beach Park (including the Tunnels beach) and Hanalei Bay Beach are very close by. The northern landscapes are amazing: beautiful mountains and exhausted valleys with waterfalls. If you like luxury, in Princeville and Hanalei you are sure to find your hotel or perfect villa.

Kapaa

Kapaa is found on the east side of Kauai, known as the Coconut Coast. In general, accommodation is more appropriate, even in times of great tourist interest. It is a good place if you plan to explore the whole island, you will have the north coast very close and on the south coast, including the canon of Waimea, Kokee and Polihale. In the Kapaa area there are beaches, without restrictions, they lack the majesty of the beaches on the north coast or the richness of the beaches on the south coast.

