Best place to buy a forever home? Falls Church ranks fifth in the U.S.
The City of Falls Church is apparently the best place to put your roots down in Virginia, according to a study by money.co.uk.
Falls Church, an independent city, has a population of just under 15,000, according to the 2020 census. It is located in the Washington metropolitan area in Northern Virginia.
According to the study authors, a forever home is a property that you see yourself living in for a long time and has all the features you want in a home including the exterior and interior.
Falls Church was the only Virginia locality to make the list for “Top 10 Places in the U.S. to Buy a Forever Home.”
The study looked at several factors including the rate of violent crime, average house prices, school ratings, electricity costs, annual earnings and life expectancy.
Falls Church received an A+ in school ratings; $810,900 average house price; $0.1236 average electricity cost per kWh; 80.6 years life expectancy; $88,971 in average annual earnings; and 6.73/10 forever home score.
‘Top 10 Places in the U.S. to Buy a Forever Home’ study results
-
- Teton, Wyoming
- Los Alamos, New Mexico
- Douglas, Colorado
- Williamson, Tennessee
- Falls Church, Virginia
- Valley, Idaho
- St. Johns, Florida
- Collins, Texas
- Marin, California
- San Juan, Washington
Other findings
- The area with the least violent crimes is South Dakota with only five violent crimes reported in 2022.
- The area with the highest life expectancy is Teton, Wyoming, with 86.7.
- The area with the highest average annual income in the U.S. is Marin with $145,575.