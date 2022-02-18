Best multivitamins for women over 50

The human body changes drastically over time, and with these changes, its dietary requirements also change. This is especially true for women. Through the ages of 15 to 50, they require greater amounts of iron because of menstruation. After that, they might need more vitamin B6 and calcium.

These dietary requirements also change through different periods of a woman’s life, for example, pregnancy and post-natal care. Depending on how many children a woman has given birth to and breastfed, the amount of vitamin D and calcium they need might also vary.

These needs can be fulfilled through a balanced diet; however, most people lead a busy lifestyle nowadays and don’t have enough time to carefully plan out balanced meals. Vegans also have trouble with balanced diets as there are not many known vegan protein options.

There are countless multivitamins formulated specifically for women of this age. However, this list consists of the best vitamins for women over the age of 50.

Thorne Women’s Multi 50+

This brand of multivitamins comes with easily absorbable vitamins B6, B12, D, and other minerals such as magnesium. A feature that makes this specific pill unique is that it has lutein, which is an antioxidant that maintains eye and brain function. Women above 50 are vulnerable to brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s; hence this is perfect.

The company has a good reputation amongst organizations that overlook pharmaceuticals production, such as the FDA and Therapeutic Goods Association.

MegaFood Multi for Women 55+

This multivitamin is marketed towards women over the age of 55. Its ingredients include vitamin B12, vitamin D, and methylated folate, amongst many other essential vitamins. The key ingredient in this green tea extract is known as an antioxidant and promotes proper aging. This company also tests its products for hundreds of pesticides. This ensures their products are safe for use.

Pure Encapsulations Longevity Nutrients

These are the ultimate multivitamins. They contain vitamin B6, B12, D, lutein, lycopene, zeaxanthin, curcumin, Ginkgo Biloba, and green tea extract, amongst others. While they are a bit pricey, they are certainly worth their price.

They are completely vegan, gluten-free, and do not contain GMOs.

Seeking Health Optimal Multivitamin

This multivitamin is the perfect option for women with severe vitamin B6 deficiency. At that age, most women are concerned with being able to age healthily. For that reason, many components of this multivitamin are antioxidants that promote healthy aging and glowing skin and maintain the basic needs of the body.

Another good part about this vitamin is that they have a 60-day money-back guarantee. In case the pills do not show their effects in 60 days, you can have a refund. This makes them extremely credible.

SmartyPants Masters Complete Woman 50+ Gummy

This one is a perfect fit for women who hate swallowing pills. This Gummy comes packed with vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin D. It also contains a small quantity of omega-3 fats, lutein, and zeaxanthin.

However, if you suffer from diabetes or are at risk, this gummy might not be for you. They contain a heavy amount of sugar and may cause more harm than good. It is also recommended to clean your mouth after taking a gummy to prevent cavities.

The conclusion

Women above 50 often do not need iron but lack other vitamins and minerals that are needed to ensure a healthy life and promote healthy aging. The market contains a variety of multivitamins, and it is so easy to find the exact one that you need.

Taking multivitamins will also boost immunity and prevent any deficiency diseases.

Story by Colton Barter