Best mattress for heavy people

Published Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, 10:52 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The mattress needs of people differ according to their sizes. Heavier people with solid build need a much more supporting and comforting mattress than the ones with a petite body.

The average mattress

Many heavier people look for a mattress designed for sleepers between 250 and 400 pounds compared to the average mattress designed for 200 pounds. Heavyweight people need a supportive mattress that won’t press down with time.

The best choices

Look for a mattress that is designed for larger people and offers a longer warranty. Designs with coil springs give more support and last longer. Always ask questions about the quality of the mattress from your seller.

Recommendations for a new mattress by Orthomattress.com

These recommendations will help you select the best mattress.

Select a mattress made from high-quality materials. Consider at least 12 inches of thickness for support. Allow a sinkage of about 1-2 inches and a firmness of around 7-8 to offer support. Make sure to match the support to your sleep position. Search for cooling elements because heavier people get hot at night.

Making your new selection

Here are the best options online.

WinkBed Plus

The 14 inches tall WinkBed’s popular mattress offers quality support. It is packed with supportive coils and foam and has a plush pillow topper.

Cover/Comfort Layer – The Tencel cover quilted with polyfoam eliminates moisture and helps with temperature control in the mattress.

Bounce Layer – This layer made from 2.5 inches of latex foam controls temperature and keeps the sleeper atop the mattress.

Support Layer – The support layer made from individually wrapped pocketed coils offers quality support and keeps the sleeper atop the mattress. The airflow between the rings keeps the mattress cooler.

Edge Support – This layer is wrapped around the outer pocketed coils and made from high-density polyfoam. This layer offers support and shape to the mattress.

The WinkBed Plus, specially designed for 300 pounds or above sleepers, works best for stomach and back sleepers. The motion transfer may be felt between partners, but other factors make it worth consideration.

Titan mattress

The Titan Mattress, made by Brooklyn Bedding, designed for sleepers over 250 pounds, offers softness, pressure relief, and reliable support.

Cover – The cover made from polyester and quilted with an inch of memory foam offers a soft and cozy feel with a cooling effect.

Comfort – The comfort layer made from 2 inches of proprietary Titan flex-foam helps keep the sleeper atop the mattress. It also helps with temperature regulations.

Support – This layer has 6 sections of individually wrapped coils, allows limited motion and airflow to control the temperature. This taller section helps to keep the sleeper lifted.

Base – The Titan base made from 2 inches of high-density polyfoam offers a base for the coils and supports it.

This firm mattress is best for back and stomach sleepers and some side sleeper combos. The motion transfer of this mattress is well controlled, and partners can sleep without any disturbance.

Loom & Leaf

The popular Loom & Leaf mattress offers quality support and comfort for many sleepers.

Cover – The cover is made from organic cotton, making the mattress soft and cozy.

Comfort – The gel-infused memory foam sinks the sleeper slowly. The gel offers coolness to the foam, ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep.

Contour – This memory foam layer allows the sleeper to sink deeper into the mattress, offering pressure relief.

Transition – This transition layer is made from a layer of polyfoam. This has a slower response to pressure than above layers and slowly lowers the sleeper onto the firmer layer below.

Base – This layer is made from a high-density polyfoam layer that supports the layers above it and offers quality shape and support for the mattress.

This mattress has a slight firmness and makes it an excellent choice for side sleepers than back sleepers. The movements of two sleepers are absorbed by the memory foam so that neither sleeper is disturbed.

Conclusion

In conclusion, heavier people should prefer firm mattresses compared to foam mattresses to support them better. Mattresses made for sleepers from 250 pounds and over offer more support and pressure relief. The best mattress is the one that gives you support and pressure relief to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep.

Story by Uday Tank

Related

Comments