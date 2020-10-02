Best ceiling fans for indoor spaces

Published Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, 3:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

As we all may know there are many different types of ceiling fans. Different styles, colors, shapes and sizes. So how do we know what is the best ceiling fan for our indoor spaces? Well it all depends on every individual’s preference. What is the right ceiling fan for you? It all depends on what you are looking for and the location of installation.

So how do you choose the right ceiling fan for your space? There are more things that you may want to take into consideration. Like you will need to know the airflow you are looking for. This means the amount of air a ceiling fan moves throughout a room. How much air you’ll be getting is the most important thing of getting the best ceiling fan for your indoor space. You will also need to know the size of the room and location you will be installing your ceiling fan in.

Ceiling fan basic sizes are normally:

20-28”

38-52”

52-60”

60” or more

When you are shopping for a ceiling fan, it is crucial that you know where you are planning to install it. Is it going to be placed in a bedroom, bathroom, living room, study or kitchen, etc? This is important because there are ceiling fans made to withstand damp places like a bathroom or area where water could cause a damp condition. Is the ceiling where the fan is to be installed high, low or slopped? This is important so you know if you will be needing a downrod or a separate slopped mounting kit.

The mounting option you choose is also extremely important. When shopping for your ceiling fan you will more than likely hear the terms flush and downrod. This is why it is important to know where you are going to be installing your ceiling fan. You need to know the ceiling height of the location and if it is sloped so you know which mounting option you will need.

Finding the ceiling fan style you want could be either fun or exhaustion because there are so many different ceiling fans to choose from. You need to figure out the finish to the color, to what material you prefer. People usually go with a finish that matches the room the ceiling fan will be going into. This totally depends on your taste and preference.

You also want to think of what options you want or prefer. When shopping for your ceiling fan there are a number of options you might want to keep in mind. Are you going to need a remote, or are you just looking for something more practical. Here are some key features to keep in mind that will help you better prepare.

Control Options:

Pull Chain

Remote Control

Wall Control

Smart Device

Lighting:

LED Bulbs

Fluorescent Bulbs

Halogen Bulbs

Then there is airflow. The fans motor will determine the efficiency and airflow. Ceiling fans come with either a DC motor or an AC motor. It is also important to remember that dirty blades will have a lower airflow efficiency. So for the best fan quality it will be important to keep your blades clean.

I know, it is a lot to remember but it is better to be prepared and knowledgeable before you go on your ceiling fan hunt. This way you make sure you are buying the best possible ceiling fan you can get. It is better to be safe than sorry. You do want to get the best ceiling fan for your specific indoor space. So be prepared and have an idea of what you are looking for before you hit the stores looking. So I hope you are ready to cool down your living spaces. Happy Hunting

Related

Comments