Best CBD oil for anxiety: Everything you should know

Published Friday, Apr. 17, 2020, 8:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Dealing with lives up and down can easily make you a mess. You might even end up feeling constantly worried and get engulfed in fear. Note that having these feelings almost daily can negatively affect your normal life. This condition is known as anxiety and it has no cure. However, you can manage anxiety by using cannabidiol i.e. CBD. In this article, we look at the review of the best CBD Oil for anxiety with their pros and cons.

What are the causes of anxiety?

The causes of anxiety can be external or internal factors. This means that it can be as a result of a physical condition or a mental health issue and sometimes a combination of the two. Some of the causes include:

Phobia

Stress

Drug abuse

An underlying medical condition

Loss of a loved one, etc.

How can CBD oil ease anxiety?

Research studies show that CBD has anti-anxiety properties. When a person suffers from anxiety, the serotonin receptors and brain activity tend to be low. This compound has been shown that it can effectively stimulate serotonin receptors leading to better moods, concentration, and sleep. Additionally, CBD also increases the production of anandamide i.e. the bliss molecules. The effect is less anxiety and stress triggers and more good/stable mood.

What to look for before buying CBD oil for anxiety

The hemp industry seems to be very lucrative. There are so many emerging and existing businesses with different types of CBD oil products. So, what should you look out for before buying CBD oil for anxiety?

Source of hemp: always buy CBD oil products that are domestically grown. Local farmers are subject to strict quality control measures.

CO2 method of extraction: this is the only method that guarantees you of quality and contaminant-free CBD oil extract. In case a company doesn’t highlight its method of extract, that you should be a red flag.

Type of CBD oil product: when it comes to treating anxiety, there are two types of CBD that are normally used. These are full-spectrum hemp that contains CBD, terpenes, and other cannabinoids including trace amounts of THC. There is also CBD isolate that only contains almost 99.99% CBD. CBD isolate provides the body with only benefits of CBD. On the other hand, full-spectrum CBD synergistically acts in the body to produce an entourage effect.

Best CBD oil for anxiety

The medical marijuana market is highly competitive. There are new products being released daily as well as new companies popping up. This can make the process of selecting the best CBD oil challenging. But to help you choose quality products, here is a review of our top 5 picks.

Healthworx CBD

Rated as one of the best CBD oil for anxiety products, HealthworxCBD Hemp Oil doesn’t disappoint. The high level of effectiveness, as well as its purity, definitely makes it stand out. It can effectively calm down the mind by eliminating fear and worries.

HealthworxCBD’s full spectrum CBD Oil is highly potent. To ensure that it delivers optimal results, the manufacturer normally uses MCT coconut oil as a carrying agent. In addition to that, the brand normally uses CO2 extraction to ensure that consumers get quality and contaminant-free.

Key Features

All-natural and organic full-spectrum Hemp Oil

3rd-party lab-tested using the latest technology

It relaxes the mind and promotes better sleep

The oil comes in multiple strength options ranging from 200 mg to 5000 mg

Pros

There are several levels of potencies to cater to different consumer needs

This product is perfect for treating anxiety.

It’s free of artificial ingredients and contaminants

Cons

Some people are allergic to coconut oil.

This oil might not be effective for everyone.

Joy Organics

If you want to buy pure CBD for sale with minimal side effects, then consider Joy Organics. This is the best CBD oil for anxiety that delivers optimal results. The broad-spectrum tinctures are THC-free. In addition to that, they’re free of gluten.

This high-quality CBD oil is available in four potencies and flavors. This includes 250 mg, 500mg, 1000 mg, and 1500 mg. in terms of flavor variety, Joy organics CBD drops are available in orange bliss, summer lemon, natural, and the tranquil mint.

Key Features

The oil has four concentrations ranging between 250 mg and 1500 mg.

There are four flavors to cater to the different needs of consumers

THC-free and lab-tested CBD hemp oil

The simple and effective CBD tinctures can be taken during the day or at night

Pros

The oil helps to effectively minimize all the symptoms of anxiety

There is versatility in terms of flavor and potency range

These tinctures don’t have the psychoactive THC

Cons

None

CBDistillery

CBDistillery is a brand that consistently meets industry standards. Are you looking for quality and effective CBD oil for your anxiety treatment? This is a brand that manufacturers premium CBD oil for anxiety. Their THC-free product contains cannabinoids as well as terpenes. In addition to that, there are B complex vitamins and 20 essential amino acids. The combination of all these components is not only reduced symptoms of anxiety but also an improvement to your overall wellness. The oil is available in multiple concentrations ranging between 250 mg to 5000 mg. even with the potent concentration of CBD, the price usually falls between $0.05 and $0.08 per mg.

Key Features

Full-spectrum CBD with a natural blend of powerful and naturally occurring ingredients

The oil comes from organically and domestically grown hemp plants

This oil is available in concentrations ranging from 250 to 5,000 mg

Pros

Quite affordable

A broad range of potency

It’s a pure and effective CBD oil tincture

Con

Some people are allergic to coconut oil that’s used as the base

Royal CBD

Royal CBD has set itself apart in this niche by simply producing effective products consistently. The brand doesn’t even rely on paid ads and other marketing techniques because its CBD oil is self-selling.

The premium-grade oil is first made with full-spectrum hemp extract. The method of extraction is the supercritical CO2 technique that ensures all contaminants and residues are eliminated. To enhance the functionality of this product, the extract is dissolved in high-grade MCT oil. This oil can calm the mind and relax the body thereby minimizing all the symptoms of anxiety. It comes in potencies of 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg.

Key Features

Full-spectrum and premium-grade pure CBD oil

It’s available in multiple concentrations ranging between 250 mg and 1000 mg

The flavor varieties include natural, berry, and mint

Pros

It’s highly effective in significantly reducing the symptoms of anxiety

Customers can choose from the several potency and flavor range

There are no artificial additives

Con

There is only full-spectrum CBD extract

Nuleaf Naturals

Nuleaf Naturals is a veteran brand that has been selling CBD for several years. Even though they don’t have a broad product catalog, their CBD oil for anxiety is still one of the best in the market. The brand sells its products in five main volumes: 240 mg, 725 mg, 1450 mg, 2425 mg, and 4850 mg.

NuLeaf CBD oil is made by industrial hemp that’s fully organic. The pure CBD oil is, therefore, chemical-free and safe for use. For consistency in terms of quality and safety, this brand usually uses independent 3rd-party labs to test its products.

Key Features

Full-spectrum healthy hemp oil is extracted by the CO2 method.

It comes in several levels of potencies ranging from 240 mg to 4850 mg.

100% organic with no additives

Lab-tested by an independent lab for almost 200 contaminants

Pros

All-natural organic CBD hemp oil for anxiety

High level of purity and effectiveness

The oil comes in a broad range of potencies

Cons

Limited product variations

The oil has a slightly nutty taste.

How to use CBD oil to treat anxiety?

To treat anxiety, there are several ways that you can use CBD. All these depend on the severity of your medical condition. In addition to that, the effects you want to attain also matter. Some of the most popular methods of using CBD oil include:

Tinctures for oral ingestion. You can use a tincture as a food additive or simply place a few drops under the tongue.

Capsules for oral intake

Oral sprays

CBD vape juice that you can take via inhalation

The risks of taking CBD oil in the management of anxiety

The safety profile of CBD hemp oil is generally good. But this doesn’t mean that it can result in possible side effects. Taking pure CBD oil can sometimes result in allergic reactions or drug interactions. Possible side effects include:

Dry mouth

Headaches

Dizziness

Digestive discomfort

Can CBD be purchased online legally?

You can buy pure CBD oil for sale online without a prescription. This is because the FDA has approved the sale of CBD as long it has less than 0.3%. However, make sure that you only buy CBD oil directly from the manufacturer’s website.

The Bottom Line

Research studies show that CBD oil can significantly reduce the symptoms of anxiety. It clams down your nerves and provides the body with therapeutic effects. The above-mentioned brands are among the best in the industry. They are effective and provide users with long-lasting results. However, make sure that you first consult your doctor before using these products.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments