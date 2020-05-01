Best CBD dog treats: Buyer’s guide

Many of us out there like to keep dogs. You will agree with the fact that dogs, too, feel anxious, pain, among other health problems that we encounter in our lives. What you should be able to ask yourself is if you will be able to take away your dogs’ pain. There is no need to panic because you can find the best CBD for dogs, which is capable of improving the health of your dog. What you must know before you start looking for the best premium CBD dog treat is that they are sold by many brands out there. So, to give your pet the best it deserves, here is a list of Top 7 Best CBD Dog Treats that you can choose from.

Overview of CBD pet treats?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabinoid that is extracted from cannabis (hemp or marijuana). Many companies carry out the extraction process using supercritical co2 extraction method. The main reason why marijuana is not used in the extraction method is that it contains more than 30% of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). On the other hand, the hemp plant contains less than 0.3% of THC. Dogs are susceptible to THC. That is why you will need CBD oil extracted from the hemp plant. Hemp treats for dogs are edibles that have been infused with CBD oil to improve the health of your dog.

Why should I give my pet CBD treats?

Dogs are always aggressive whenever they are not feeling well. Without proper treatment, they may cause damage to other people or even die as a result of some health complications that the owner could have been managed. The endocannabinoid system of dogs comprises of cannabinoids, enzymes, and cannabinoid receptors.

These three works together to maintain homeostasis. Since the CB1 receptor structure of dogs is similar to that of all mammalian species, CBD will work in the same way it works in humans. Hemp treats for dogs will thus bind with the cb1 receptors to help improve memory processing, pain sensation, motor regulation appetite, sleep, and mood. CBD, when induced in the body, can also help manage cancer cell by promoting apoptosis (cell death)

Who makes the best CBD treats?

If you want to buy CBD dog treats online, you will need to narrow down to find the best CBD dog treats brand. To see which company makes the Best CBD for Dogs, there is a need to focus on third-party lab test results, CBD pet reviews, CBD source, ingredients, and the cost of the treats.

Having put all the factors into consideration, here are the best brands that offer CBD treats for dogs.

Fab CBD

Fab CBD provides the best CBD Dog Treats in the market. Fab CBD Dog Treats come in flavors of calm & relaxed (Peanut Butter Apple), skin &coat (Salmon), and active immune (Chicken). They are formulated with natural ingredients that improved the general health of your pet. Their hemp treats for dogs are made from broad-spectrum CBD oil that contains other beneficial cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes from the hemp plant. Every treat formulated by Fab CBD has a CBD concentration of 3mg.

Pros

Fab CBD offers more than one flavor to choose from

CBD oil is extracted from hemp grown in Colorado

Fab CBD Dog Treats are made free from soy, wheat, corn or dairy

Free shipping on orders exceeding $89 within the USA

Broad-spectrum CBD oil which is full of beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes

Third-party lab test results available on the website

Cons

They only come in a CBD concentration of 3mg

It’s costly compared to other CBD dog treats

Made By Hemp

Made by hemp offers a wide range of CBD oil for pets. Treatibles, which is one of their best dog treats have been warmly accepted in the market as dog owners notice impressive health change in their pets. The treat is made from Oat Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Coconut Nectar, Apple, Vanilla, Turmeric, Xanthan Gum, Pumpkin, Peanuts, Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Water, Hemp Seed Oil, Cinnamon, and Hemp Derived Phytocannabinoid. Each chew has 4mg of CBD, which makes them useful for pain and anxiety management.

Pros

Free shipping on all orders made in USA

Tested by a third-party lab for purity and potency

Available in small size (36-38ct. 1mg/treat) and large size (24-26ct. 2.5mg/treat)

Contain less than 0.3% THC

Made from natural ingredients

Offer affiliate program

Very affordable

Cons

There is no variation of flavors to choose from

There are no Treatibles CBD pet reviews

Honest Paws

So many CBD consumers are loyal to honest paws brand. This is because of the high-quality CBD product they produce. Honest Paws Wellness Bites has 35 reviews. This dog treat is made from natural and organic ingredients (Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Barley, Oats, and Peanut Butter), which improve the general well-being of your dog. There is a certificate of analysis indicating the purity and potency of this product. The treat generally enhances the immunity system, moods, and the mental wellness of your dog.

Pros

Free shipping on orders exceeding $40

30-day money-back guarantee in case you aren’t certified

Delivery within 2-6 working days

CBD oil is extracted from Colorado grown hemp

Third-party lab test result available on the website

Cons

Honest Paws Wellness Bites is only available in 5mg CBD concentration

No test result for pesticides

King Kalm

If you are looking for a brand that has the goodwill of manufacturing the best CBD treat for your dog, then King Kalm can be your best choice. King Kalm Crunch CBD treats carefully crafted from natural ingredients that are natural and full of nutritional and medical benefits to your dog. The treats come in 3 dominant flavors (Blueberry Apple, Organic Cinnamon Summer, Honey Roasted Almond Flax) that your dog won’t resist. The cookies are gluten-free and rich in omega 3s that will improve the function of the brain cells.

Pros

30-day money guarantee

CBD oil use is extracted from the organically grown hemp plant

Result tested by Certified ISO-17025 Lab is available on the website

King Kalm Crunch CBD treats are cooked under minimum temperature to preserve the quality

Cons

They are more expensive compared to other dog treats

Available in the potency of 3mg

HempMy Pet

HempMy Pet is another company that is more dedicated to providing high-quality CBD oil products. It offers Organic Hemp Dog Biscuits with 2mg and 5mg concentration. The 2mg Organic Hemp Dog treats can be useful for puppies, while the 5mg Organic Hemp Dog Biscuits is a good option for your big dog. HempMy dog uses high-quality full-spectrum CBD oil that is rich in CBD, CBC, CBG, and Terpenes. The treats have less than 0.3% THC

Pros

Tested by independent labs for purity and potency

Made from natural, gluten-free, pesticide-free and organic ingredients

Doesn’t make your dog feel high

Available in potencies of 2mg and 5mg of CBD

Cons

30-day money guarantee works only if the product is returned unopened within 30 days

Available in 2 flavors only

15 biscuits found in a 5mg bag is too expensive

HolistaPet

HolistaPet offers a wide range of best CBD treats for the dog. Bearing in mind that your dog may be suffering from a different condition, HolistaPet offers CBD oil products that can manage stress & anxiety problems, joint & mobility care, and finally, heart & immune care. HolistaPet treats are made from natural ingredients such as flax seeds, Boswellia, turmeric powder. All these combined with CBD oil will stabilize your dog’s health.

Pros

CBD oil is extracted from hemp plant grown in Colorado

The company uses a CO2 extraction method

Natural and organic ingredients with high therapeutic benefits

Wide range of best CBD dog treats

Tested by independent labs for potency

Free shipping on all orders in all the 50 states of the USA

Cons

The FDA does not verify HolistaPet claims.

Hemp Health Inc.

Hemp Health Inc offers dog treats with three dominant flavors (beacon, salmon, and peanut butter). Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Oil Dog Biscuits contain turmeric and vegetable glycerin that improves the sweetness. The natural hemp oil helps in improving the general wellbeing of your dog. It also contains essential fatty acids and vital nutrients

Pros

Free shipping on all orders above $99

Responsive customer care service provision

Organic, natural, gluten-free and pesticide-free ingredients

Hemp Health is a member of American Pets Product Association (APPA)

Low in starches and carbohydrates

CBD oil extracted using co2 extraction method

Third-party lab results available on the website

Cons

Contain traces of THC (less than 0.3%)

What are the expected side effects (if any)?

CBD oil extracted from the hemp plant doesn’t cause a psychoactive effect on your dog. This is because it contains less than 0.3% THC. Your dog may experience some minor side effects, such as digestive problems and lightheadedness. There are no significant side effects associated with CBD on dogs

Buying CBD dog treats: Where to?

You can buy CBD dog treats online by directly ordering. To make your order, go to the website of the brand you have chosen. You will be able to submit your shipping address and make your payment through a secure platform and wait for the delivery.

Summary

CBD dog treats are suitable for your pets. However, you should consult your veterinary before you give your dog any dose. Excessive CBD dosage may affect the health of your dog. Always try to check on CBD pet reviews of the product you want to buy. It will help you know much about the products, manufacture and the general user experiences

