Best Bitcoin Casinos Today: Top Online Bitcoin Casino In The USA

Topping up your online casino account using Bitcoin has now been catapulted to the forefront as the favoured method for players.

The added benefits for US players who are adding funds to their casino accounts using cryptocurrency include quicker deposits and withdrawals, with the added security of the blockchain, and much larger joining bonuses.

So, to help get to grips with the new wave of Bitcoin casinos, we have compiled a list of the best crypto gambling sites with bonuses which you can claim below.

Best Bitcoin Casinos Today: Top Crypto Gambling Sites

The Best Bitcoin Casinos for US players From Crypto Gambling Sites

In recent weeks, we’ve put together a dedicated a squad of online casino specialists with their remit being to review the best Bitcoin casinos around for US players and the ones that have the most lucrative bonuses.

Oh, and in case you were unaware, the added protection when making your deposits using Bitcoin is an extra layer of security that will naturally bring an added piece of mind. The Bitcoin casinos have in place an additional level security of the blockchain network, which also means in the crypto casino sphere US players will face many easier ways to deposit and withdraw, not to mention and much larger bonuses to take advantage of.

See below as we’ve shortlisted our top 10 Bitcoin casinos players in the US players – we feel these will offer the best rewards and bonuses

As mentioned, the ‘casino crew’ we’ve put together have been trawling the many Bitcoin casinos on the market to whittle them down to the best 10 crypto casinos on the market for US players today. You can see their final findings and the best Bitcoin casinos that made the grade below, including how to take full advantage of their casino bonuses, what you need to do to get these offers, why use Bitcoin to fund your accounts and they’ve even sifted through all their terms and conditions for you to highlight the ones that matter.

Bovada Bitcoin Casino – 125% Casino Crypto Matched Deposit Offer (up to $1,250)

If you want one of the leading Bitcoin players in your corner, then look no further than Bovada Casino. Away from their leading Sportsbook the Bovada brand also has a high-class Casino platform that allows you to deposit using Bitcoin and in the process grab up a 125% Crypto Casino matched deposit bonus (up to $1,250).

The Bovada range of games is second to none, from slots, online poker and all the normal table game offerings. Plus, once you’ve joined as a new player, you’ll then be one step nearer being able to secure their ongoing casino offers, bonus bets and no-deposit bonuses.

Bovada Bitcoin Casino: The Key Terms



18+ Players Only (first deposit only)

Wagering requirements for bonus: Must rollover 25x (live betting/craps not included in rollover) before winnings can be withdrawn

Deposit bonuses are only available by using Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Bitcoin SV

Bonus funds can’t be used on Live Dealer games

Ignition Casino – 150% Bitcoin Deposit Bonus Up To $3,000



Ignition Casino is certainly another leading Bitcoin Casino to have on your radar if wagering in the US. They also support Bitcoin for depositing and withdrawing, while if you are a bit fazed by the whole crypto currency explosion Ignition are there to help with a video series of the key questions on explaining all you need to know about bitcoin deposits and withdrawals.

They support cryptocurrency deposits from Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin SV (BSV), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) and USD Tether (USDT), so there’s plenty of options too. Fast deposits are another plus, with most transactions taking around 15 minutes to hit accounts, but he’s our deposit tip – if you want super-fast deposits then use Litecoin. Ignition Casino also has regular poker tournaments, plus a stack of slots and the other normal table games to get involved in once you are up and running.

Ignition Bitcoin Casino: The Key Terms

18+ Only Players

Casino bonus amount has a 25X Casino playthrough term before the deposit, bonus amount and any winnings can be withdrawn.

If first deposit is done with Crypto, get both a 150% up to $1,500 Poker Welcome Bonus and the 150% up to $1,500 Casino Welcome Bonus

BetOnline – 100% First Time Crypto Bonus (up to $1,000)



BetOnline will be an ideal companion if you love Sportsbook betting and also like to dabble in a bit of casino action. Established back in 2001, it’s fair to say BetOnline has been around the block, but that also means they are an offering you can fully trust. Sticking with their Bitcoin casino platform, BetOnline has widened their cryptocurrency methods of depositing with Litecoin, Ripple and Tether now joining the party.

You can now deposit via 15 different varieties of cryptocurrency meaning there’s no real excuse to say they don’t support your preferred method. With a top joining Bitcoin Casino bonus of up to $1,000, BetOnline also has a wide range of table games and live dealers to enjoy once you’re set up – Oh, not to mention a cracking 35% Crypto reload bonus each time to deposit meeting their qualifying terms.

BetOnline Bitcoin Casino: The Key Terms

18+ Players Only

14x (fourteen time) rollover requirement associated with this bonus.

Only USA / Canada players

Bonus expires in 30 days

35% Crypto reload deposit bonus

XBet – 200% Crypto Deposit Bonus Up To $500



XBet is a match made in heaven for new US Casino players that prefer to deposit with their cryptocurrencies. With more than 15 crypto depositing methods that include Dash, Monero and Bitcoin Gold, then Xbet have your ‘Bitcoin Back’ and make then the perfect partner for both newbie and experienced casino players. Alongside the XBet casino, they also have a leading sportsbook if betting on NFL, NBA and MLB is also your thing. Add in a leading customer service section and a slick site, this makes the XBet platform a winner for US players.

XBet Bitcoin Casino: Key Terms

21+ Only Players

Max Casino Bonus $500

Wagering requirements: 40x (first deposit only)

Casino bonus will expire after 2 weeks

Casino Reload Bonuses

Cloudbet Casino – 100% Bitcoin Casino Offer + 5 BTC Bonus



Cloudbet are the best yet when it comes to the different cryptocurrencies accepted for deposits – a cool 27 to be exact! With a wide range of casino games to match their depositing methods that even include Chinese games. New players who hook-up with Cloudbet Casino also get a 100% deposit casino bonus too and they also have a cracking Sportsbook for players interesting in the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB.

Plus, once joined the good times don’t stop there, with many existing customer offers that reward loyal players, plus weekly bitcoin bonuses.

Cloudbet Bitcoin Casino: Key Terms

18+ Only

Get Bonus Points For Casino Bets

Every 150 Points Sees A Bonus Released

Casino Welcome Bonus Valid for 60 days

Maximum wager of 50% of your deposit in one bet

Why Use Bitcoin Crypto Payment Methods With An Online Casino?



This year has seen the Bitcoin casino offering get more and more popular and there are several reasons for this.

Quick payouts – Having quick access to your money in all walks of life is important – right? So, when it comes to betting with an online casino this is no different – if you’ve won some casino cash, then, just like if you were at the casino in person, it’s great to get your hands on your dollars there and then. Sometimes traditional online payouts can take up to 3-10 days – depending on the time of the withdrawal, weekends or Bank Holidays – however, when cashing out with your Bitcoin currency this is pretty much instant – taking just a few minutes for your accounts to be credited back any winnings. No (or limited) Transaction Fees – Depending on what payment methods you use to add or withdraw funds to your account there is every chance a fee attached to these transactions. But the good news when withdrawing with bitcoin online casinos is there is usually no processing fees to swallow. Privacy – Being safe online is key to everyone that uses the internet – no matter what you are doing – and by using cryptocurrencies with your online casino can help with this. When deciding to use a bitcoin payment method your personal details are not logged in a database – therefore, using Bitcoin is certainly more private and secure. Oh, and these transactions also won’t appear on any personal bank statements if that’s another plus for your individual situation – if you know what we mean! Bitcoin Reload Bonuses – Once you’ve joined, another perk of using Bitcoin as your payment method is many online casinos also offer ongoing Crypto reload bonuses. Just check the terms on the sites, but to encourage more play most will offer players further Bitcoin bonus carrots when reloading their accounts using a Bitcoin method again.

So, How Do I Sign-up & Play Using Bitcoin With Online US Casinos

Don’t worry it’s ‘super easy’ to sign-up and deposit with a Bitcoin casino. See below our quick guide broken down into five steps that will get you on your Bitcoin Casino journey.

1 – Create Your Crypto Wallet

To get going you’ll need to download a digital wallet to store your Bitcoin currencies. There are several trusted online wallets to pick – just hunt around, but Exodus are a popular pick. Once your wallet is up and running they will send you a unique code – known as your ‘wallet key’. Keep this safe, as your ‘wallet key’ is what you’ll need to use for each deposit and withdrawal at the Bitcoin online casinos.

2 – Convert Your Money Into Crypto

Right, next up is to transfer your funds to Bitcoin. After you’ve set-up your crypto betting exchange profile, just enter your bank details and then move your money to Bitcoin.

3 – Create your Online Bitcoin Casino Account

Next you need to join an online Bitcoin Casino. As above there are many to pick from, but we’ve highlighted the top US Crypto Casinos on this page. Just click on the links provided and you’ll be fast-tracked to their Casino sites. Find the join or create account button, add in your personal details and you’ll be asked to pick an account password for each new site you join. You will then be sent a confirmation email and most of the time asked to confirm your email address to verify the account.

4 – Deposit Your Funds Via A Bitcoin Payment Method



Once you’ve created your account, you need to fund your account with bitcoin. Head to the online Casino banking or cashier page, populate the amount you what to deposit and select Bitcoin as your preferred payment method option.

5- Enter Key Code In Your Crypto Wallet (If Asked)



Then, you will be sent a unique key code, which you’ll need to copy and enter in your crypto wallet – this code is made up of letters and numbers and is used as added security to confirm your deposit.

Once the deposit is confirmed, the funds should appear in your online casino account instantly – you are then free to enjoy any sign-up bonuses and head off to the slot or tables armed with an array of free casino cash – enjoy!