Best Betting Sites For NFL | American Football Betting Sites USA
American Football is the most popular sport in the states as you would expect and it has an increasingly global following with the NFL looking to open franchises throughout the globe.
NFL is a game of moments and situations giving punters the chance to make interesting and varied bets. Now by using the best NFL betting sites people like you can start earning real money in real games.
In this article we will provide you with the best NFL betting sites for the upcoming season.
The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022
How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL
Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in any state can do it.
- Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
Which States Can Sign Up To The Best Betting Sites For NFL?
Online betting is available everywhere in America, it is accessible in all states even though some have made it illegal. However, all the best betting sites for NFL that we offer are offshore meaning you can still sign up and bet on the NFL legally. These offshore sites allow you to bet anywhere in the US at any time.
The beauty of betting is that sign up is simple and you are able to do so through your bank and can even use crypto to fund your betting.
Below are the states which are able to access the best betting sites even though it’s illegal within your state.
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
What Markets Can I Bet On The Best Betting Sites For NFL?
There are several different markets you are able to bet on in NFL. Here we will explain each one and how to do it.
First is Moneyline. Moneyline is the simplest form of NFL betting, this is because it’s a 2-way where you pick one of the two teams to win the match. The main variable when placing your bet is the odds of which team. If you bet on a heavy favorite you are likely to win less money, however if you can find a good value underdog you are able to make money very quickly.
Next up is Spread Betting. In NFL Spread Betting also known as handicap shows the advantage or disadvantage based on a teams expected win or lose margin. Covering the spread is where you bet on a favourite to win the game by more points than the given line. However beating the spread is exactly the opposite because you bet on the underdog to win or lose by fewer points than the handicap. You must understand that a team can lose a game but beat the spread.
Moving on to special betting markets is NFL Props. Prop bets are based on a team or athletes performance throughout a game or season. There are multiple props you can choose from however the favourites are Over/Under markets for quarterbacks’, running backs’ or wide receivers’ yards (passing, rushing or receiving), first or anytime touchdown scorer and the longest field goal scored.
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada are one of the best betting sites we have shown, HD quality live streaming and some of the best parlay building capabilities make them a worthy choice for this weekend.
They also have a lucrative welcome offer to match, meaning new users are able to explore the 22+ sports they have on offer beyond the start of college football this week.
Also a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame have possibly the best mobile site among offshore betting sites, while they offer a wide choice of USD payment methods, including eWallet.
Competitive and early odds on a variety of American sports mean they are also a great place for betting enthusiasts, and ahead of college football returning, it is a no brainer to make use of their $150 sign up bonus.
