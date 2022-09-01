Best Betting Sites For NFL | American Football Betting Sites USA

maxbarlow
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

American Football is the most popular sport in the states as you would expect and it has an increasingly global following with the NFL looking to open franchises throughout the globe.

NFL is a game of moments and situations giving punters the chance to make interesting and varied bets. Now by using the best NFL betting sites people like you can start earning real money in real games.

In this article we will provide you with the best NFL betting sites for the upcoming season.

The Best Betting Sites For NFL 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

How To Sign Up To Betting Sites For NFL

Signing up for a betting site is simple and anyone in any state can do it.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada and get your betting journey started.
  2. Next once you have created an account deposit funds.
  3. Place your bets on the NFL!

Which States Can Sign Up To The Best Betting Sites For NFL?

Online betting is available everywhere in America, it is accessible in all states even though some have made it illegal. However, all the best betting sites for NFL that we offer are offshore meaning you can still sign up and bet on the NFL legally. These offshore sites allow you to bet anywhere in the US at any time.

The beauty of betting is that sign up is simple and you are able to do so through your bank and can even use crypto to fund your betting.

Below are the states which are able to access the best betting sites even though it’s illegal within your state.

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

What Markets Can I Bet On The Best Betting Sites For NFL?

There are several different markets you are able to bet on in NFL. Here we will explain each one and how to do it.

First is Moneyline. Moneyline is the simplest form of NFL betting, this is because it’s a 2-way where you pick one of the two teams to win the match. The main variable when placing your bet is the odds of which team. If you bet on a heavy favorite you are likely to win less money, however if you can find a good value underdog you are able to make money very quickly.

Next up is Spread Betting. In NFL Spread Betting also known as handicap shows the advantage or disadvantage based on a teams expected win or lose margin. Covering the spread is where you bet on  a favourite to win the game by more points than the given line. However beating the spread is exactly the opposite because you bet on the underdog to win or lose by fewer points than the handicap. You must understand that a team can lose a game but beat the spread.

Moving on to special betting markets is NFL Props. Prop bets are based on a team or athletes performance throughout a game or season. There are multiple props you can choose from however the favourites are Over/Under markets for quarterbacks’, running backs’ or wide receivers’ yards (passing, rushing or receiving), first or anytime touchdown scorer and the longest field goal scored.

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada are one of the best betting sites we have shown, HD quality live streaming and some of the best parlay building capabilities make them a worthy choice for this weekend.

They also have a lucrative welcome offer to match, meaning new users are able to explore the 22+ sports they have on offer beyond the start of college football this week.

Also a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000, it is a no-brainer to sign up today.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click here to get your $1000 in bonus cash

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

EveryGame have possibly the best mobile site among offshore betting sites, while they offer a wide choice of USD payment methods, including eWallet.

Competitive and early odds on a variety of American sports mean they are also a great place for betting enthusiasts, and ahead of college football returning, it is a no brainer to make use of their $150 sign up bonus.

Click here to get your $150 in bonus cash

 

 


maxbarlow

Junior content producer apprentice at Finxio helping to produce content across several sites. Sport Business Management graduate at Sheffield Hallam University and huge Manchester United fan.