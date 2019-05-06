Best activities and things to enjoy in Telluride

The Mountain Village in Telluride

Telluride is an adventurous and thrilling holiday destination located in the southwestern part of Colorado. The tourist who opts to travel to see and experience Telluride ski resort may experience bumping into Hollywood notabilities and other personas. The most notable figure is Oprah Winfrey who allegedly owns a chalet near Telluride.

The accommodations in Telluride ski resort is divided into two separate areas. The Telluride city and Telluride Mountain Village. Whereas Telluride city is situated in the bottom of the valley, Telluride Mountain Village is located higher up – approximately 10,000 feet above sea-level.

There are frequent Gondola rides between Telluride and Mountain Village. This not only offers guests stunning views but is also an easy way of traveling between both the towns.

The ski resort consists of 2,000 acres of beautiful mountainsides covered with spruce and aspens roll into the Uncompahgre National Forest. The skiers get attracted in winter, hikers and bikers get lured in summer, and nature lovers can get fulfilled all year round.

Best activities to enjoy in Telluride

Skiing

The Telluride ski resort is one of Colorado’s premier ski resort. Although the slopes might be closed, the city of Telluride never sleeps. The resort is therefore open for tourist to visit it at any time of the year.

If you are an advanced skier – great! The resort features plenty of slopes which satisfies your demand. A total of 127 slopes covers the areas, where approximately 50 of them are prone to advanced skiers only. If you are a beginner on the slopes, you should choose to join one of the few ski schools in Telluride.

The resort of Telluride is situated in very high terrain. The top of Telluride is 13,150 feet, and the vertical drop to the lowest skiable area within the resort – located at 8,725 feet – is consequently 4,425 feet.

Immerse in history

Stroll down the historic town of Telluride and get inspired by ancient architecture. At the Telluride Historical Museum learn about the towns intriguing mining, prostitution and gambling origins. Also featured at the museum is an outline of how the city transformed from a busy industrial city in the old days, all the way up to to today’s touristic present.

Join walking food tour

Taste the different renowned food in Telluride. Walking food tours take visitors on a culinary journey through Telluride’s dining culture for three hours. Colorado is famous for its barbeque, and if you visit during festivals, then it is suggested that you do not miss out on the best food carts. You can even have exceptional dining experience 12,000 feet in the air at Alpino Vino or at Allred’s Restaurant also situated on the mountain top.

Entertainment

Palm Theater brings popular touring companies for enjoyment. Telluride also hosts several recurring annual events like the Telluride Film Festival, Telluride Chamber Music Festival, Telluride Jazz celebration, and Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Visit Telluride; you will never get bored with the plethora of adventurous activities to enjoy.

