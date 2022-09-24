Menu
best 8 college football player prop betting sites for ncaa week 4
Commercial

Best 8 College Football Player Prop Betting Sites For NCAA Week 4

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

keshawn king

Week 4 of the NCAA is just around the corner, and with that in mind, we are on hand to offer up some of our favourite offshore bookmaker picks. Unlike legal-state operators, they allow for flexible betting from anywhere, but more importantly, have the added bonus of college football player prop markets which are otherwise absent.

Best 8 College Football Player Props Sports Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

 

Take a look at our guide to the best college football betting sites ahead of Week 4 of the NCAA football season.

How To Sign Up To The Best College Football Player Props Betting Sites

If you think yourself to be somewhat of an expert when it comes to college football, player prop markets are certainly a fantastic way of finding value when it comes to betting. Luckily, our pick of the offshore bookmakers make this possible whereas legal-state operators are yet to offer these markets.

  1. Click here to register with BetOnline
  2. Fill out your details and transfer over an initial deposit up to $2000.
  3. You will then receive 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

How Can I Bet On College Football Player Props?

We know a thing or two about navigating these sites, so we have put together a short guide below for our readers.

  1. Click to head over to BetOnline and click the ‘sports’ button.
  2. Football markets can be found on the left-hand menu and you will need to find the ‘NCAA’ tab.
  3. A while host of individual game markets along with extensive player prop odds can now be accessed.

What College Football Player Props Bets Am I Able To Bet On?

With these exclusive college football player prop markets on our offshore bookmaker picks, there are a whole host of options for NCAA football fans and keen bettors – see below for a handful of examples.

  • Passing Yards and TDs
  • Receiving and Rushing Yards
  • Head-to-Head
  • Over/Under Spreads (TDs, Rushing Yards, Receiving Yards and many more)

Our Top 8 Of The Best College Football Player Prop Betting Sites

 

Bovada – Seamless Live Streaming And Betting

Bovada Logo

Bovada just one of a handful of offshore bookmakers to provide users with live streaming capabilities, allowing for seamless interchanging between watching the action and exploring the markets.

What’s more a hugely lucrative 75% deposit match up to $1000 is up for grabs just in time for NCAA football Week 4!

Click to Sign Up With Bovada

 

EveryGame – $750 Sign up Bonus

EveryGame are one of the longest-serving and most reputable offshore bookmakers, offering a diverse range of sports including American-facing as well as European soccer markets.

Prospective customers can claim $750 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Access the Everygame Bonus Here

BetOnline – Receive a 50% Matched Deposit Bonus up to $1000

betonline

BetOnline are just waiting for you to snap up a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 ready for Week 4 of NCCA football!

Their platform is firmly for the keen bettors, and their offerings are extensive when it comes to college football and NFL prop betting.

Register With BetOnline

MyBookie – 100% Deposit Match Welcome Bonus Of Up To $1,000

mybookie

 

MyBookie are next on our list, and for good reason.

Their exceptional parlay building and teasers are perfect for college football this weekend, and with a 100% deposit match bonus up to $1000, there are an abundance of chances to explore their player prop markets this week.

Claim MyBookie’s New Customer Offer

XBet – 100% Deposit Match Up To $500

xbet

 

XBet is home to a portfolio of over 20 different sports, along with a vast virtual casino and a plethora of existing customer promotions to make your money go that little but further.

Claim a $500 Free Bet With XBet

BUSR – 100% Crypto Bonus Up To $1000

busr

 

BUSR are all about customer loyalty, with regularly updated promotions and offers for their users. They are very much US-facing, with major American sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. NFL and college football betting at BUSR is their main focus, and have hundreds of game and player prop markets ready for Week 4 of the NCAA season.

Click Here to Redeem BUSR’s Offer

 

Jazz Sports – 200% Welcome Bonus

jazzsports

Jazz Sports also offer live streaming on major sporting events, making them a fantastic bookmaker to side with ahead of the weekend of sport.

Sports Betting – 50% Deposit Match Up To $1000

sports betting

 

Last on our list, but by no means least, are Sports Betting.

50% deposit match up to $1000 affords new customers the chance to explore their platform to the fullest, and with a platform headed towards American sports and in particular football, now is the best time to sign up ahead of Week 4 of the NCAA

 

$1000 Deposit Match At Sports Betting

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced sports journalist with a strong background in football writing and the betting industry. Also a first class sports journalism graduate with an extensive portfolio featuring work with leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media.

