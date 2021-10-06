Best 5 casino games released in 2021

Online casinos are growing in popularity because they keep releasing new games for younger generations of players. The gambling portfolio has been growing steadily in the last few years, while 2021 also saw quite a few amazing games to date.

We did our best to play hundreds of new online casino games, but it wasn’t easy to pick the most interesting titles. The competition is strong indeed, so it took us a while to distinguish between good and great games. After thorough research, here is our list of the top five casino games released in 2021.

1. Red Tiger

Number one on our list goes to Red Tiger, a virtual casino that provides gamblers with more than one new game. The platform is similar to runcasinosca.com in terms of game design and quality. It offers more than 40 different games and they all come with fresh looks and overall appearance. Our favorite game is Dragon’s Luck, a digital slot machine based on popular symbols coming from Asian culture. The game represents a nice introduction to Chinese mythology and it combines this characteristic smoothly with the usual slot features – reels, paylines, and free spins.

2. Thunderkick Slots

Thunderkick Slots is another newcomer among digital casinos, but it enters the scene with style. This platform offers you all sorts of online slot games and it guarantees fun to players who enjoy spinning virtual reels. The platform’s most popular release is Pink Elephants, a jungle-themed game with six reels and over four thousand paylines. Besides that, Pink Elephants is known for having a great RTP of 96.1%.

3. Tiki Fruits Totem Frenzy

If you are a fan of unusual slot themes, Tiki Fruits Totem Frenzy is the game for you! This online game revolves around a tropical island where you can find lots of avocados, dice, bananas, and many other fruits and items. A single bet can earn you a small fortune in Tiki Fruits Totem Frenzy, while there is no limit in terms of creating new clusters. The game gives a fresh perspective to online slot machines and that’s what makes it so wonderful and interesting.

4. Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf is another slot game on our list and it got here for a reason. It has a whole bunch of features that help players extend the game and increase the odds of winning. Big Bad Wolf is proud of its 97.29% RTP and a minimum bet of $0.25. Most gamblers love the fact that the jackpot can climb as high as $125 thousand. Bearing in mind that Big Bad Wolf is designed beautifully, we are sure new players are going to love it.

5. Game of Thrones

We know that Game of Thrones is not exactly the newest theme in the entertainment world, but it still generates millions of fans globally (including ourselves!). It has a slightly lower RTP of 95%, but the minimum bet is minimal indeed: $0.01 per spin. This practically means you can play the game forever without spending too much money, while the max bonus of $121 thousand is a good motive to keep playing Game of Thrones for hours.

The bottom line

If you really love online casinos, then you must be thrilled to see hundreds of new games being released this year. However, the truth is that not all of these games are super interesting and exciting. On the contrary, you should not waste your time and focus on high-quality games only.

We decided to give you a hand here by testing dozens of online casino games in every genre. The result of our work is the list of the top five casino games released in 2021. Make sure to check them out and let us know in the comments which one did you like the most.

Story by Ella Scott