Berrios blast not enough for FredNats in loss at Delmarva

Published Saturday, May. 21, 2022, 12:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Allan Berrios went deep and Jeremy De La Rosa recorded two hits, but the struggles continued for the FredNats Friday in Delmarva. The squad fell for the fourth time in the series 6-4 vs. the Shorebirds.

Berrios blasted his first homer of the season in the first, a three-run blast that came after De La Rosa chased home Jacob Young with a base hit to open the scoring. The FredNats would leave nine on-base and finish 2-for-10 with men in scoring position.

Jackson Rutledge (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (six earned) in 2.2 innings. The bullpen proved to be a bright spot for Fredericksburg. The relief corps of Cody Greenhill, Marlon Perez and Riggs Threadgill combined for 5.1 innings of scoreless ball. Hugo Beltran (2-1) earned the win in relief for Delmarva.

The FredNats (19-17) and Shorebirds (14-23) meet again tomorrow at 7:05 ET. RHP Andry Lara (0-2, 5.56 ERA) will start for the FredNats vs. RHP Juan De Los Santos (1-3, 1.97 ERA) for the Shorebirds.

Like this: Like Loading...