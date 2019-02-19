Bernie Sanders announces candidacy for president in 2020

Bernie Sanders will run for the Democratic Party presidential nomination in 2020. The Vermont senator made his candidacy official Tuesday in an interview on CBS This Morning.

#BREAKING: Senator @BernieSanders tells @CBSNews in an exclusive interview that he will run for president. “We’re gonna win. We are gonna also launch what I think is unprecedented in modern American history and that is a grassroots movement.” https://t.co/b9l17Noxqa pic.twitter.com/cFO0lJdQTL — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 19, 2019

“We’re gonna win. We are gonna also launch what I think is unprecedented in modern American history, and that is a grassroots movement,” said Sanders, who finished second in the Democratic Party nomination contest in 2016.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential race has Sanders running second to former Vice President Joe Biden in the crowded field of Democratic contenders, which includes California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Biden has not yet declared his intentions one way or the other for the 2020 race.

Sanders was a lightning rod candidate in 2016, energizing the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in what turned into a bitter nomination contest with Hillary Clinton, who went on to win the nomination, spend most of the summer and fall as the clear favorite to be elected president, then lost to Republican Donald Trump.

Sanders consistently polled better than Clinton in hypothetical general-election matchups with Trump, suggesting more support among independents and people outside the voting mainstream.

The 2016 Sanders campaign mainstreamed progressive policy ideas including Medicare for All, free college tuition and criminal-justice reform.

The Sanders campaign rollout highlighted his championing of those issues in a video.

I’m running for president. I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you’re in: https://t.co/KOTx0WZqRf pic.twitter.com/T1TLH0rm26 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2019

Story by Chris Graham

