Berkeley Glenn Elementary nurse receives state recognition during pandemic

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

WAYNESBORO — And the award for “outstanding nurse practice during a pandemic” goes to Berkeley Glenn Elementary School’s Amanda Chatterton.

Chatterton is one of 10 school nurses recognized with the state award.

“It was very humbling, and I truly appreciate that the nursing program here in the school is recognized for all that we do,” said Chatterton, who lives in Augusta County. “We have a lot of dedicated nurses.”

Chatterton said that last March, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold across the U.S., she and other nurses in Waynesboro Schools were “just trying to meet the needs of our division” and keep students and staff safe.

“It was just truly an honor,” Chatterton said of the state recognition. She has been with Waynesboro Schools for three years.

According to Berkeley Glenn Principal Leola Burks, the state received 50 nominations for the award.

Burks said that Chatterton has led most of the initiatives at Berkeley Glenn.

“I think it’s very, very much deserved, and I’m glad nurses across the state received recognition,” Burks said.

Burks said that the role of school nurses “is so significant today in public education” that public schools could not even open their doors to students without them on hand.

In addition to their daily routine of assisting students with cut knees, prescription medications and upset stomachs, school nurses like Chatterton are also keeping students educated about the dos and don’ts of a pandemic.

“There’s no way a principal could handle it without the school nurse,” Burks said.

Burks said that Chatterton is always looking for ways to educate Berkeley Glenn’s students about the importance of personal hygiene.

Before the pandemic, Chatterton was already preparing programs and videos for students on cleanliness and avoiding illness.

“She’s always taken a very educated approach,” Burks said.

