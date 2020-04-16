Bennett: ‘Excited’ to add Trey Murphy III to UVA family

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett confirmed the addition of Rice transfer guard Trey Murphy III on Thursday.

Murphy, a 6’8” sophomore, will sit out the 2020-2021 season as a transfer, then have two years of eligibility remaining.

“We are certainly excited to add Trey to the Virginia basketball family,” Bennett said. “Trey is a very skilled and versatile player who will join us with two years of collegiate experience already. We look forward to having him at UVA for the next several years.”

As a sophomore in 2019-2020, Murphy led Rice in scoring (13.7 points per game), field goals (131), dunks (21) and blocks (16), and ranked second in three-pointers (75), steals (27) and free throw percentage (82.4 percent).

Murphy recorded six 20-point games, including a career-high 25 points against Northwestern State and 21 points and nine rebounds at Middle Tennessee. Murphy III scored 10 or more points in 25 of 29 games and tallied a pair of double-doubles. He shot 43.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m super excited to get to work with my teammates and coaches, and excited to attack this redshirt year,” Murphy said. “During this process, the opportunity to join the UVA program under the guidance of Coach Bennett and his staff was something I found difficult to resist. Coach Bennett exhibited the same confidence and belief in me as I do myself. I see myself growing as a player and person at the University of Virginia. This is truly a blessing that I am extremely grateful and excited to embark. Wahoo Nation Let’s GOOO!”

