Benefits, side effects of using CBD oil

With cannabis gaining traction as not only a recreational drug, but also a scientific solution to mental health related conditions, it makes sense that the market for its’ use as it slowly takes its foothold in legalization in more and more states has started to expand.

With that expansion in mind, cannabidiol or CBD has taken center stage as a remedy for various ailments. Growing steadily popular in the online sphere, most people claim that taking CBD and CBD products have improved their well-being after being affected with illnesses from anxiety to epilepsy. Some even claim it can help ease the discomfort and pain of undergoing cancer treatments.

As CBD grows ever more popular, you might start to wonder using CBD products is for you. Before you jump into the world of cannabidiol, make sure you have all the facts.

What is cannabidiol (CBD)?

Cannabidiol or CBD is one of the chemical compounds (cannabinoids) that is found naturally in the cannabis plant, which is part of the cannabis sativa family. It is made by extracting cannabidiol from the cannabis plant, and then, it is diluted with a type of carrier oil, usually either hemp seed oil or coconut oil.

CBD is not psychoactive, meaning it does not induce that ‘high’ or euphoric feeling that is generally associated with marijuana or cannabis use. This is because CBD contains no or minute traces of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis, which is what causes the famous ‘high’.

As it does not induce the euphoria commonly associated with marijuana, CBD is seen as a popular wellness option for a wide market of consumers. Because it does not induce any mind-altering effects like marijuana, or even some pharmaceutical drugs, it’s quickly becoming the preferred choice for people seeking to relieve symptoms from illnesses or chronic pain.

At the time of writing, the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has not approved the widespread marketing for most cannabis-derived or cannabis-related products. The only one that has been approved by the FDA is a purified form of CBD, Epidiolex, which is used for the treatment of seizures and Gastaut Syndrome, and because it is FDA approved, it is only accessible through a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.

CBD Oil Benefits and Side Effects

Benefits

Pain Relief

In recent studies, scientists and researches have found that CBD does have some pain relieving effects. The CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system, or the ECS, which is responsible for regulating many bodily functions including immune system response, appetite, sleep, metabolic systems, and pain. It also produces endocannabinoids, which CBD will interact with and may help reduce pain and discomfort.

This interaction may help reduce pain by relieving inflammation or pain responses in the body. Use of CBD can be effective in treating or managing pain related to multiple ailments or symptoms of sicknesses.

Anxiety

CBD is a promising way to treat anxiety as well. According to a study conducted in 2015, CBD demonstrated an ability to treat symptoms of anxiety. People may choose to use CBD to help manage anxiety and its symptoms, even for younger users, often chosen because it doesn’t have psychoactive effects. Some research even suggests that taking small doses of CBD can help people without anxiety disorders in public speaking.

Similarly, CBD can also help reduce the symptoms of people with schizophrenia and other mental disorders, as it may help reduce feelings of psychosis in those afflicted by mental illnesses.

Nerve Pain

Cannabidiol or CBD may also help reduce nerve pain associated with chronic illnesses and even cancer treatment. Anecdotal evidence from CBD users almost unanimously agree that the use of CBD oil helped them or loved ones manage chronic pain from several illnesses, even those undergoing chemotherapy or dealing with the pain of cancer symptoms.

Clinical trials conducted in 2012 found that subjects injected with CBD compounds experienced less neuropathic pain and less inflammation. Scientists believe that it helps to reduce nerve pain by interacting with glycine receptors in the brain, regulating the speed at which nerve signals are transmitted in the brain.

Side Effects of CBD

As clinical trials continue, both benefits and side effects of CBD are being discovered slowly but steadily. So far, scientists have been able to record a small number of common side effects, including:

Diarrhea

Dizziness

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Nausea

Vomiting

Severity of the side effects can vary from person to person, and some people may not even experience side effects at all. The best way to use CBD safely is to consult your health care provider with any concerns, and to manage your doses accordingly.

Similarly, CBD oil should not be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding. In the same way the doctors and researchers advise women to avoid marijuana during pregnancy because of the risks to a baby’s development in the womb, CBD oil should be treated with the same caution.

CBD oil can also interact with some drugs, even if some users consider themselves using it regularly or becoming well-tolerated to the drug. Again, the best way to use CBD when using other medication is to consult a doctor or health care provider before committing to any CBD use.

CBD is popular, but still very much an up and coming treatment option that is still being studied and researched. While there are benefits, like all things, there are going to be side effects to cannabidiol use. Before you use CBD on yourself or a loved one, make sure to study the potential benefits and risks, and take the plunge with a quality and trustworthy CBD oil, like Palette Atlanta CBD Oil.

