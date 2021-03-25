Benefits of Local SEO to your law firm

Published Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, 10:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Like most businesses, law firms heavily rely on referrals and advertisements to gain new customers and clients. Unlike previous years, however, lawyers today do not have to entirely rely on traditional methods of marketing such as recommendations from friends and broadcast advertisements. Using Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO), lawyers can ensure that they are visible to any internet user within their locality who searches for the services they offer.

What is the difference between SEO and Local SEO?

While both SEO and Local SEO both aim to improve your online search result rankings, they differ in some essential aspects. For instance, traditional SEO aims to increase your website’s national or global visibility, whereas local SEO aims at the local searchers within your area.

Moreover, Local SEO employs special measures to facilitate your connection with internet searchers within your location. Local SEO offers a lot more than visibility to its users. Here are some of the benefits of local SEO to the law business.

How Local SEO benefits your law business

1. Makes you more visible

By listing your law business among the local businesses in your locality, local SEO ensures that your business profile does not disappear amidst the numerous business profiles on Google My Business. Giving heed to all the guidelines given by Google My Business will lead to higher rankings and therefore make you more visible.

2. Improves your law firm’s reputation

If you want to improve your law firm’s reputation, using Local SEO will make it much easier for you to achieve that. Due to its stiffly competitive nature, getting your law firm to rank at the top of the listing of local searches can be a daunting task. However, if you adhere to Google’s local ranking factors, your firm may rank top on the SERPs. Top rankings will, in turn, increase your credibility among internet users. Be careful to add accurate information about your business to increase your trustworthiness to potential clients.

2. Increases your local client base

Local SEO goes a long way in increasing your local client base. It achieves this by making your business visible in your locality. This means that customers or clients looking for services around you will be directed to your firm for those services. Local SEO achieves this by use of activities such as citation building.

3. Establishes your firm’s credibility through reviews

Online reviews are essential to any business. They are even more critical where SEO is involved. Online reviews are essential since they allow former and current clients to share their experiences and encounters with your firm.

Good reviews can increase your potential to get more clients. If you get a negative review, try your best to politely respond as soon as possible since this shows that you care for your clients and appreciate their opinions.

4. Shows your location on Google Maps

Search engines are programmed to display a map together with the organic search results automatically. Such results will often provide internet users with all the details they may require about a business. Therefore, it is imperative to appear on the map. The information on these maps is derived from Google My Business. It is for this reason that GMB is an essential tool for any business, particularly law firms.

How to optimize Local SEO for your law firm

The one sure way to reap all the benefits of Local SEO for your law firm is to see help from professional legal local SEO companies. With their vast experience and skills, they will give you guidance and services that will ensure that your law firm gets the most out of Local SEO.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments