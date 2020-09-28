Benefits of high-top basketball shoes

Whichever sport you play, shoes are one of the major parts of any sport. Whether you play rugby or basketball or soccer or cricket, proper shoes are a must to ensure that you do not hurt your feet in any way. If you are a basketball player, shoes are necessary not just to protect your feet while playing on the hardwood flooring, but also help you play your natural game.

Talking about basketball shoes, there are plenty of varieties in the market. Sometimes this may often cloud your judgement as to which ones to go for. Some players prefer to wear lighter shoes and some like to wear solid ones with some sort of additional protection for their feet. The type of shoe you wear is entirely on your preferences and conveniences.

Shoes by Position

Talking about basketball shoes, normally, high top basketball shoes are sturdier and heavier. On the other hand, low top ones allow you to move around freely while playing the game. It is needless to say that for a basketball player, it is very important to be able to move around the court freely and naturally. However, the way you move basically depends upon your position.

For example, guards and wings like to cut a lot. This quick movement together with sharp angles is entirely dependent upon the time. If you are one step too late or too early, it may prove to be the only difference between an easy layup and a missed shot. This is the only reason that such basketball players prefer to wear low top shoes. The lightness of these shoes help them to run faster than others without sacrificing their general performance or quality.

On the other hand, other members of a basketball team, such as the centers and the forwards, generally tend to prefer the high-top basketball shoes. These players do not cut across, which basically means that they can easily focus more on protecting their feet. Similarly, power players also tend to strain their feet a lot. This is why they opt for the extra padding that comes with the high top shoes. Both the high-top footwear and the low top shoes come with their own share of pros and cons. However, the position you are in a team will help you to analyze the shoes you will need.

High Tops Provide Advanced Ankle Protection

It will not be wrong to say that the high-top basketball shoes are strong sneakers. Although these are normally heavy, you will also come across some lighter versions in the market. These are especially meant for players who like to get the best of both worlds. The factor that differentiates the high-top sneakers with the low top ones is the additional material that goes up to the ankle in the high top ones. As a result of this, added protection is provided to the top part of your feet, which makes them an excellent choice for players who wish to cut down on possible sprains or breaks.

Add to that the fact that high top shoes lace up much higher than any other style of basketball shoes. This provides an added stability that sleeker shoes usually fail to provide. It is true that there is no guaranteed way to avoid injuries. Nonetheless, the high-top basketball shoes are a good way to start. If you have weak ankles or if you are one of those basketball players who find their feet rolling during a game, then the high-top shoes will be a great choice.

Tough, Strong and Wide

The high-top basketball shoes also come with an added cushion that can easily help cut down on major problems such as blisters and even plantar fasciitis. Apart from having some extra padding, the high-top shoes are also wider than the low top models. It is true that this may not appear like a major deal at first. However, this can prove to be really good news for basketball players who often suffer from foot-related issues while playing on the hardwood.

It is needless to say that even a minor blister may sideline you for the entire duration of a game. If you often find yourself in such a spot, then you better go for high top basketball shoes. These types of shoes are also constructed in a tough manner, due to which they usually last longer than others. It is important for you to understand that no basketball shoe will stick around with you for eternity.

