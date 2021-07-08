Benefits and uses of ATARFIL HD polyethylene geomembranes

ATARFIL, with years of experience, is providing high-quality based Geomembranes that protect not only by proper waste storage management but also aids to water and mining industries. With several customers, ATARFIL is now serving the world and it is one of the biggest manufacturers in the Geomembranes field.

Geomembranes

ATARFIL ranks at the top of the list when it comes to using high-quality materials to design Geomembranes, protecting you from UV rays and other harmful rays of external environments. Besides being used for high-level operations, such as ponds, canals, and pipelines, these membrane sheets are also useful for water treatment. The Geomembrane barrier is a waterproof sheet with a high polyethylene core. HDPE, PVC, LDPE, and EVA geomembranes, among other products, make up the bulk of its products.

Why use geomembrane?

Here are some points which highlight why to use our sheets and products in this field.

ATRfil HD Geomembranes are ideal for use in many types of sustainable and affordable projects. ATRAFIL HD is an eco-friendly product that is durable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

In contrast to other membranes, it can be used anywhere you want as it’s easy to use compared to those that are limited in application

HDPE geomembranes

HDPE Geomembranes, also named high-density polythene, are appreciated to sue due to their significant value and high chemical resistance. It is also named HDPE liner, and it is used in all types of soil, heavy foundations of soil, and other geotechnical engineering materials. The thickness is more than 0.8nm which is perfect for waterproofing. Its primary components are 97.5% HDPE and 2.5% carbon black, which is attractive because high HDPE means more excellent value to help in the barrier and water barrier projects.

Why choose ATARFIL HD polyethylene geomembranes?

Now here are some points about the benefits of HDPE or why to use our HDPE membranes.

It’s highly strengthening.

ATARFIL HD Geomembranes provide a safe and affordable solution for waste containment and water storage.

ATARFIL HD offers the optimal combination of strength, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness

Temperature adaptability enables the membrane to perform high-quality work that is unmatched

The most durable and longest-lasting membrane available

Extremely resistant to the environment, particularly during extreme weather

It is highly corrosion-resistant

Resistant to chemicals, so it acts as a protective barrier against harsh chemicals

ATARFIL HD

In addition to incorporating polyethylene (HDPE) resins of the highest quality, ATARFIL HD is made with highly-developed flat-die technology. This results in a product with outstanding quality, uniformity, and performance. Its unrivaled stress cracking resistance along with unsurpassed mechanical and chemical properties make it the best choice for any secure containment application.

ATARFIL HDS

Incorporating the most advanced flat-die technology in the industry, ATRAFIL HD COLOR is a special colored geomembrane that is made from polyethylene (HDPE) resins as well as a specific package of antioxidants. The result is a product of the highest quality and uniformity, with exceptional durability and performance. As the industry’s highest STRESS CRACKING RESISTANCE value, coupled with its unmatched chemical and mechanical resistance, it makes the ideal choice for any secure containment application.

ATARFIL HD TM-TMT

ATRFL HD TM-TMT is a textured structured geomembrane made of HDPE resins along with anti-oxidants using the advanced flat-die technology we developed in-house. This results in a product with outstanding quality, uniformity, and performance. Thanks to structured texturization, excellent mechanical properties, such as elongation at break, are maintained. As a result of the increased roughness height and peak density, the interfaces are less frictional than with traditional techniques. In addition, the edge is smoothed to ensure the quality of the weld.

Final summary

ATARFIL is a pioneer in all worlds in the Geomembranes field with several different types necessary nowadays. Its next aim is to create more products in this field and is expecting remarkable innovations.

Story by Shabana Khadim