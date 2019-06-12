Ben Cline votes for 9/11 Victim’s Compensation Fund re-authorization

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill Wednesday that would permanently re-authorize of the September 11th Victim’s Compensation Fund. Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) is a co-sponsor of the bill and joined his committee colleagues today in a unanimous vote to pass the legislation.

Cline was in the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties when it heard testimony on Tuesday, June 11, from first responders and construction workers who have faced illness as a result of their service on 9/11 and the days, weeks, and months that followed. The video of Cline’s comments can be found on his website at the following link: https://cline.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-ben-cline-co-sponsors-votes-911-victims-compensation-fund-re-authorization

“I was honored to attend yesterday’s subcommittee hearing on a permanent re-authorization of the September 11th Victim’s Compensation Fund. Congress and the nation heard the voices of those facing serious, life-threatening illnesses as a result of their service,” Cline said. “A permanent authorization for this fund is long overdue. The heroes of 9/11 ran into the burning rubble, not knowing the toxins to which they would be exposed. The illnesses they now face are made more difficult by the fight over re-authorization of this important financial lifeline to cover the cost of care for illnesses linked to September 11, 2001. Now is the time for this bill to move to the full House for passage.”

