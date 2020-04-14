Ben Cline telephone town hall focuses on small business

Congressman Ben Cline will host a Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall for small business owners on Monday, April 20, from 2-3 p.m.

Cline will be joined on this call by Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, and the director of the Virginia office of the Small Business Administration, Carl Knoblock.

Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.

“While millions of Americans have experienced financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus, small businesses have borne the economic brunt of this pandemic because of social distancing and stay-at-home orders,” Cline said. “Fortunately, the federal government has made numerous resources available to help small businesses through this difficult time. I look forward to discussing these resources and hearing directly from small business owners about the realities they are facing.”

