Ben Cline releases COVID-19 resource guide

Congressman Ben Cline has released a resource guide on COVID-19 for residents of the Sixth District.

“Here in the Sixth District and across the globe, the COVID-19 crisis has created an atmosphere of fear and confusion. This pandemic certainly warrants caution,” Cline said. “That is why my staff and I have been working around the clock to ensure resources and updates are shared with constituents as soon as pertinent information becomes available. I will continue to serve as a resource for Sixth District residents throughout the duration of this crisis and encourage everyone to visit my website or social media pages for timely materials. Together, we will get through this crisis.”

In this effort, Cline has created a specific page on his website dedicated to providing updates on the coronavirus and what is being done to combat its spread. This page can be found at cline.house.gov/covid-19.

Cline is also providing residents with numerous resources each day on Facebook and Twitter. These pages can be found at facebook.com/RepBenCline and twitter.com/RepBenCline.

