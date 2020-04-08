Ben Cline releases COVID-19 resource guide
Congressman Ben Cline has released a resource guide on COVID-19 for residents of the Sixth District.
“Here in the Sixth District and across the globe, the COVID-19 crisis has created an atmosphere of fear and confusion. This pandemic certainly warrants caution,” Cline said. “That is why my staff and I have been working around the clock to ensure resources and updates are shared with constituents as soon as pertinent information becomes available. I will continue to serve as a resource for Sixth District residents throughout the duration of this crisis and encourage everyone to visit my website or social media pages for timely materials. Together, we will get through this crisis.”
In this effort, Cline has created a specific page on his website dedicated to providing updates on the coronavirus and what is being done to combat its spread. This page can be found at cline.house.gov/covid-19.
Cline is also providing residents with numerous resources each day on Facebook and Twitter. These pages can be found at facebook.com/RepBenCline and twitter.com/RepBenCline.
Keeping You Informed
- An Update From Congressman Cline 4.3.20
- An Update From Congressman Cline 3.29.30
- An Update From Congressman Cline 3.20.20
- Resources for Veterans 3.13.20
- An Update From Congressman Cline 3.6.20
Centers for Disease Control Resources
- How to Protect Yourself
- Symptoms and Testing
- If You Are at Higher Risk
- If You Are Sick
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Follow@CDCgov on Twitter
Resources for Business
- Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources
- Paycheck Protection Program FAQs for Small Businesses
- Paycheck Protection Program Explained
- Find a Lender Near You
Other
- Virginia Department of Health
- The USDA Has Not Approved Any Home Testing Kits for COVID-19
- IRS Unveils Their People First Initiative
- The Virginia Department of Emergency Management Has Begun Accepting Donations
- Governor Orders Closure of Non-Essential Businesses and Schools
- State Corporation Commission suspends service disconnections for 60 days
- Virginia Employment Commission waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits
- Virginia DMV Closed – Driver and vehicle credentials have been extended 60 days
- How to aid the relief effort
- FDA Warns of Fraudulent Home Testing Kits
- CDC Urges Americans to Limit Nonessential Travel
- Trust Your Sources
