Ben Cline receives Friend of Farm Bureau award

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline has received the Friend of Farm Bureau award from the American Farm Bureau Federation.

The American Farm Bureau Federation is an independent, voluntary organization governed by and representing farm and ranch families united for the purpose of analyzing their problems and formulating action to achieve educational improvement, economic opportunity and social advancement and, thereby, to promote the national well-being.

“The American Farm Bureau Federation gives the Friend of Farm Bureau award to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues, as demonstrated by the voting records, and who were nominated by the respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the AFBF Board of Directors. The voting records are based on issues selected by the AFBF Board,” said Paul Schlegel, vice president of public affairs at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“It cannot be overstated how essential the work of our farmers and agricultural producers is to the American economy and the economy of the Sixth District. Their contributions have been especially highlighted over the last several months as American farmers have worked tirelessly through this pandemic to keep food on the shelves and on our tables,” Cline said. “During my tenure in Congress, I have fought to ensure our agriculture policy supports farmers and provides an environment where they can thrive. From fair trade deals to expanding broadband access so that agricultural producers can compete in the modern economy, the interests of farmers and ranchers have always been forefront in my mind. I am honored to receive this recognition from the American Farm Bureau Federation.”

