Ben Cline: An end to the shutdown

On Friday, President Trump announced an end to the government shutdown based on continued negotiations over the next three weeks to fund a barrier and provide enhanced security along our southern border. The government shutdown lasted 34 days. The brave men and women of the United States Coast Guard, the U.S. Border Patrol, air traffic controllers, meteorologists at the National Weather Service, and many more have been working for more than a month without a paycheck.

President Trump reached out to Democrats throughout the last 34 days in an attempt to find common ground but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to even speak with him. She would not even honor her invitation to allow him to deliver the State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday. Nancy Pelosi’s stubbornness resulted in the longest shutdown in American history.

Republicans in the House have twice voted to re-open the government and put hardworking Americans back on the job, all while securing our border.

It is my hope that Nancy Pelosi will listen to the growing chorus in her own party who believe in enhanced border security and want an end to the partisan politics that put us on this path.

National School Choice Week

Perhaps the most defining experiences in the life of a child is their K-12 education. Starting in kindergarten, children attend classes that will mold them for the rest of their lives. Success in life often begins with the educational background a child receives during their early years.

In the Sixth Congressional District, we are blessed with some of the country’s top schools. But for students and parents zoned to a school which may be consistently failing to meet minimum standards, what do they do? The cost of a private education can be out of reach for many income families working hard to pay rent and put food on the table. That is why I support school choice. This gives parents the opportunity to place their children in schools which meet or exceed standards, giving low income students or students in failing school districts the same opportunities as students in high-performing districts or in difficult economic situations.

As a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I worked hard to expand school choice in the Commonwealth. I co-sponsored H.B. 389, which established a school choice program for children with disabilities. Now as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, I am continuing my support for school choice across the country. As a new member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I will work hard to expand school choice across the country. I have long believed education decisions are best left to parents and local school boards, but when schools fail to meet minimum standards, it is imperative that families have choices. I will not stop until all children have equal access to a solid education.

I am here to work hard for each and every constituent of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District. Whether it is sharing your opinion on the government shutdown, expressing your position on legislation like school choice, or seeking help with a federal government agency, I need to hear from you so I can best represent your needs. My office may be reached at (202) 225-5431 or by visting cline.house.gov/contact. I look forward to hearing from you!