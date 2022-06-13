Belmont Stakes Winning Jockey Irad Oritz Jr Heads To Royal Ascot

Jockey of the moment – Irad Ortiz Jr, who won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, is jetting off to Royal Ascot, England this Tuesday to ride the Wesley Ward-trained speedball – GOLDEN PAL – in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes. One of the fastest horses on the planet, but can he mix it with the best sprinters around and land another famous Royal Ascot win for trainer Wesley Ward?



Can Golden Pal Win The King’s Stand Stakes At Royal Ascot?

US horse racing trainer Wesley Ward loves to raid Royal Ascot in England – he’s saddled 12 winners at the meeting over the years and he’s got another decent string heading to England (see his potential Royal Ascot runners below) – including one of the quickest horses on the globe right now – GOLDEN PAL.

This 4 Year-old is hot-footing it to Royal Ascot on Tuesday to run in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes over 5f and with the ground drying out all the time with a decent spell of weather in England, these quick conditions will be right up his street.

Yes, those against Golden Pal will look to him running twice in England before and losing each time. He was well back in the 2021 Nunthorpe Stakes at York and back in 2020 was a next runner-up in the Norfolk Stakes – again at Royal Ascot.

But the plus is that he’s at least tasted the hustle and bustle of the Royal Ascot meeting in the past and the big crowds, while his main jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – who won Saturday’s Belmont Stakes on Mo Donegal, is flying over for the ride.

The good news for Golden Pal fans is that Ortiz Jr is 5-from-5 on the horse and, therefore, yet to see the back of another horse at the line when riding him. Add in that he comes here in tip-top form having won easily at Keeneland at the start of April – you can watch that romp again below.

Ortiz Also In Action At Royal Ascot Later In The Week

Then, moving into Wednesday at Royal Ascot, Irad Ortiz Jr is hanging around the Berkshire track as he’s also booked to ride another Wesley Ward runner- LOVE REIGNS – in the Queen Mary Stakes. This is a race the Ward camp like to target too – they’ve won it three times since 2015, with the most recent being in 2020 Campanelle.

Ortiz Jr has also been booked to ride Seismic Spirit (Weds15th June, Windsor Castle Stakes), Ruthin (Fri 17th June, Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes) and the already mentioned – Campanelle – who is back for more in Saturday’s (18th June) Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Golden Pal Profile



Royal Ascot Race: King’s Stand Stakes

Royal Ascot Race Date: 14th June 2022

Trainer: Wesley Ward

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Runs: 9

Wins: 6

Sex: Colt

Draw: 13

Group One Wins: 1

Form: 2-2-1-1-1-7-1-1-1

Other Potential 2022 Royal Ascot Runners For US Trainer Wesley Ward

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – 10:30am Love Reigns

(Overnight) at Ascot Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies)

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – 1:35pm Seismic Spirit

(Overnight) at Ascot Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed Race)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 – 10:30am Love Reigns

(Four day) at Ascot Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 – 10:30am Seismic Spirit

(Four day) at Ascot Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

Friday, 17 June 2022 – 1:10pm Ruthin

(Four day) at Ascot Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

Saturday, 18 June 2022 – 11:20am Campanelle

(Five day) at Ascot Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Note: all times Eastern

Wesley Ward Royal Ascot Past Winning Races and Years

Windsor Castle Stakes (2009, 2014)

Queen Mary Stakes (2009, 2015, 2016, 2020)

Oklahoma Derby (2010, 2012)

Coolmore Lexington Stakes (2012)

Norfolk Stakes (Great Britain) (2013, 2018)

Prix Morny (2013, 2016, 2020)

Tremont Stakes (2014)

Diamond Jubilee Stakes (2015)

King’s Stand Stakes (2017)

Sandringham Handicap (2017)

Commonwealth Cup (2021)

Watch Golden Pal Winning Recently at Keeneland

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022 (all times eastern)



9.30am – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

10.05am – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

10.40am – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

11.20am – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

12.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

12.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

1.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

