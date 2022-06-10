Belmont Stakes Betting Guide: How to Bet $100 on Belmont Stakes 2022

Known as the Test of Champions, the Belmont Stakes is the longest Triple Crown race at 1 ½ miles, making it a unique challenge from three-year-old colts and fillies. We The People, Mo Donegal, and Rich Strike are among the horses with the best odds to win Belmont Stakes 2022. To learn the best way to bet $100 on the Belmont Stakes, check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 betting guide below.

How to Bet $100 on Belmont Stakes 2022

After Rich Strike’s 80-1 longshot win at the Kentucky Derby, the 2022 Belmont Stakes is expected to draw in a wide range of fans interested in horse racing betting.

For fans that want to place a friendly wager on the horse races at Belmont Park, we’ll go over the best way to bet $100 on the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Belmont Stakes 2022 takes place this Saturday. June 11th and goes off just before 7 PM ET from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The race will feature eight of the top three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world as they will race with $1.5 million dollars up for grabs.

Sports betting fans looking to wager on the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes can do so in a number of ways.

While most traditional horse racing venues offer pari-mutuel wagering options for the Belmont Stakes, there are numerous sportsbooks throughout the country that offer fixed odds betting options for wagering on horse racing.

To ensure your payouts will not be affected by other gamblers, you can wager on fixed odds for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

To learn how to bet $100 on Belmont Stakes 2022, continue reading as we carve out the best betting options for those looking to place wagers on the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Guide

If you are looking to wager on the 2022 Belmont Stakes using a traditional racebook, we suggest the following betting options.

It is always in the best interest of the gambler to make a case against the betting favorite if possible. In this case, #1 We The People has taken late money and become a co-favorite on the morning line, mostly because of drawing the #1 pole position.

The pay-out on We the People at the current morning line track odds of 2-1 is enough to put a line through the horse that comes out against the rail. Rather, it is easier to use the #6 horse, Mo Donegal as a better betting option for those who wish to place an exotic wager on the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

A $10 dollar exacta box ticket using #3 Nest, #4 Rich Strike, and #6 Mo Donegal would cost $65 and would have a significant payout for a $60 wager. To add on top of that, a $35 trifecta box using the same three horses would also come with a massive payout.

If pari-mutel wagering isn’t quite your thing, we have put together a betting card with three carefully chosen selections.

Should one of these three horses win the race, a $100 wager will return as little as $30 or as much as $65 in profit.

Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022 | Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds

The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, will come in among the top betting favorites for this year’s Belmont Stakes. The Eric Reed trained colt cashed as an 80-1 long shot at last month’s derby, but the secret is out on Rich Strike, however, with the colt coming in at just over 5-1 odds at Belmont Stakes 2022.

The top of the favorite board is split between We The People, who has moved to the top of the betting board after drawing the #1 post position. Meanwhile, Todd Pletcher’s #6 Mo Donegal is a co-favorite along with We the People, with both horses coming in at odds of 5/2.

The lone filly in the race is #3 Nest, who comes in as a 7-1 long shot to become just the fourth female horse to win the Belmont Stakes.



Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play We The People +250 Mo Donegal +265 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +750 Barber Road +1200 Skippylongstocking +2200 Golder Glider +2500

Belmont Stakes 2022 Fixed Odds vs Parimutuel Wagering

While betting on an exacta or trifecta might seem like a winning proposition, horseplayers can find better Belmont 2022 odds at the top offshore horse racing betting sites.

Most traditional horse racing betting retail locations operate under pari-mutuel betting rules, meaning that bets like win, place, or show are perfectly legal, but the payouts and odds are determined by the money pools for each race.

With the advent of mobile wagering and the increase of state legalization for sports betting, pari-mutuel wagering is beginning to become a thing of the past.

Now, traditional horse racing outlets are being replaced by big-name sportsbooks that offer fixed odds on horse racing.

Fixed-odds wagering on horse racing is always the better alternative when betting on the straight-up winner, but the real payouts in horse racing come when wagering on exotics such as the exacta, the trifecta, and the superfecta.

Depending on exactly how you are looking to wager on the Belmont Stakes, we have come up with a few options for both fixed odds and pari-mutuel wagering.

