Belmont Stakes 2022: Post Time, Date, and TV Coverage

Want to know how to watch Belmont Stakes 2022 and when to tune in for the final Triple Crown race of the year? In this article, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes 2022 post time, date, location, and more.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Date, Time, and Location

Belmont Stakes 2022 goes off just before 7 PM ET on Saturday. June 11th from the Belmont Park race track in Elmont, New York.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time and TV Coverage

The Belmont Stakes 2022 post time for the race is scheduled for 6:50 PM ET, with television coverage being carried by NBC starting just after 6:30 PM ET.

Belmont Stakes TV Ratings on the Rise

The Belmont Stakes is one of the most attended events on the American thoroughbred horse racing circuit but has taken a significant blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2004 Belmont Stakes had the highest ratings in race history, with an estimated 21.9 million viewers having tuned to watch Edgar Prado ride Birdstone to the finish line.

The Belmont Stakes took a significant dip in popularity beginning in the mid-aughts.

The renaissance of popularity began with American Pharaoh winning the 2015 Triple Crown, becoming the first horse to do so in 37 years.

In 2018, Justify one-upped American Pharoah by becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner, and just the second horse in American thoroughbred history to do it while remaining undefeated.

Belmont Stakes 2022 To Be Held Without Capacity Restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to the popularity of the Belmont Stakes, with the 2020 race being delayed by two weeks and was held without fans in attendance. In 2021, the Belmont Stakes took place as scheduled, but with only 11,000 fans allowed to attend due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions in New York State.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes race will be held without capacity restrictions, however, due to the drop in popularity, the event may not see as high attendance as previously anticipated.

How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Offers

What time does Belmont Stakes 2022 Start?

The Test of Champions will take place just before 7 PM ET, with an official post time of 6:50 PM ET.

