Belmont Stakes 2022: Payout and Purse for the Final Triple Crown Race

The winner of Belmont Stakes 2022 will step into the winner’s circle at Belmont Park on Saturday and be draped in the coveted blanket of carnations, as is the tradition in thoroughbred horse racing. Apart from that, the winning horse will bring home a huge payout and a share of a massive purse. Let’s break down the Belmont Stakes 2022 purse and payout for winning the Triple Crown race at Belmont Park.

The prize pool for the Belmont Stakes has typically come in at $1.5 million dollars over the last few years, with the exception of 2020 when the prize pool was lowered to $1 million dollars due to COVID-19.

In 2022, the Belmont Stakes purse is back at $1,500,000 and the winner will receive a healthy $800,000 payout.

How Much Money Will the Winner of Belmont Stakes 2022 Earn?

Last year’s Belmont Stakes saw the winner take home $800,000 of the $1.5 million dollar prize pool. The runner-up was allotted $280,000, while third place was awarded $150,000. The remaining field took home a share of $270,000, with the fourth-place horse being awarded $100,000.

On Saturday, the same prize pool will be up for grabs as eight of the top thoroughbreds in North America will bid for their chance at a share of $1.5 million dollars.

How Much Money Did Rich Strike Earn for Winning Kentucky Derby 2022?

The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike, comes in among the top favorites for this year’s Belmont Stakes. Rich Strike earned his team just under $1.9 million dollars with his remarkable come from behind win last month. Eric Reed and the Rich Strike team be looking to add to their winnings on Saturday at the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

