Belmont Stakes 2022: Odds, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Betting favorites have not performed well at the Belmont Stakes. In fact, 11 of the last 15 horses with the best Belmont Stakes odds have failed to reach the winner’s circle. For Belmont Stakes 2022, our horse racing expert picks a longshot with a pedigree that was built for the added distance at Belmont Park. Check out the latest Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, predictions, and expert picks below.

The final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, will draw a field of eight three-year-old thoroughbreds to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York for a shot at a $1,500,000 purse and a moment in horse racing history.

While the 2022 season won’t produce a Triple Crown winner, there are still many exciting narratives, including Rich Strike’s return to the track. The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner was the second biggest longshot to ever win at Churchill Downs. After sitting out of the Preakness, Rich Strike will look to cement his name in horse racing history by becoming the first horse to win two jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

In a 1 ½ mile race, the Test of Champions will challenge the colts and filly in the longest race they’ve faced yet.

While there won’t be any 80-1 long shots at the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes, the morning line odds have We the People as the betting favorite with +250 odds. Mo Donegal follows closely behind with +265 odds in the field. Lastly, the top online US horse racing betting sites have Rich Strike priced more respectfully at +550 odds to win.

US Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in the US

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 💰 Belmont Stakes 2022 Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🏆 Who Won the Belmont Stakes 2021: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds: We The People +250 | Mo Donegal +265 | Rich Strike +550

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

All eyes will be on the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike to deliver an encore win at Belmont Park.

If the colt can win The Test of the Champion, he will be the first non-Triple Crown winner to complete the Kentucky Derby-Belmont Stakes double since Thunder Gulch in 1995. After becoming the second biggest longshot ever to win the Derby, he comes into New York with +550 odds to win the Belmont Stakes.

Rich Strike will go up against a tough field at Belmont Park, including morning-line favorite We the People and Mo Donegal. The current Belmont Stakes 2022 odds have We the People at +250 odds to win while Mon Donegal has +265 odds to win the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Creative Minister (+650), Nest (+750), Barber Road (+1200), Skippylongstocking (+2200), and Golden Glider (+2500) round off the rest of the entries at Belmont Park.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in the US

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play We The People +250 Mo Donegal +265 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +750 Barber Road +1200 Skippylongstocking +2200 Golder Glider +2500

Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions | Belmont Picks

It’s been 15 years since Todd Pletcher became the third trainer to win the Belmont Stakes with a filly. He will look to win his fourth Belmont Stakes by entering another long-distance racer in Nest.

While Nest is the only filly in the field, she holds a competitive equibase speed figure at 106, rivaling many of her opponents. She was a Kentucky Oaks runner-up, finishing only two lengths behind winner Secret Oath. While Nest ran out of real estate in the Kentucky Oaks, the filly seemed eager to handle the extra distance on the stretch run.

Nest was bred for the 1 ½ mile Belmont Stakes distance. She is the daughter of Curlin and Marion Ravenwood. Her maternal grandfather is 1992 Belmont Stakes winner A.P Indy.

Prior to the Kentucky Oaks, Nest launched her three-year-old season with two dominating wins at Grade-1 Ashland Stakes and the Suncoast Stakes. Look for the filly to use the marathon distance to her advantage.

Take Nest to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

